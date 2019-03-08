America date set as Billy Joe Saunders plans to finally claim world recognition

Billy Joe Saunders defeated Shefat Isufi for the WBO world super-middleweight title. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Billy Joe Saunders will finally kick off his Matchroom Boxing career in November in Los Angeles.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The WBO world super-middleweight title he won back in May at Stevenage Football Club's Lamex Stadium will be on the line with the opponent yet to be named.

It won't headline the bill at the Staples Center, that honour going to the rematch between KSI and Logan Paul, but the Hatfield man is just excited to showcase his ability on the other side of the Atlantic after switching from Frank Warren to Eddie Hearn in August.

"It feels like my professional debut all over again," said Saunders. "I'm very excited to fight in front of the American fans for the first time in my professional career.

"The Staples Center is an unbelievable venue and I'm hearing that 20,000 people are expected to be packed in on the night.

"It's a great chance to get some new fans onboard and a chance to capitalise on putting my name in the big lights in America.

"The KSI v Logan Paul rematch has really captured the imagination of the British and American public and it's something that sells.

"Fair play to them both, it's going to be a great show."

The move to Matchroom was made after Saunders was was left frustrated by the failure to land the big fights with the likes of Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.

The southpaw though believes this is the first step into getting to the very top of the mountain.

Saunders said: "I'm looking forward to making my debut with Matchroom Boxing. It's time to really put my impressing shoes on and put my name out there for those big fights to be made."

Hearn was in full agreement with the newest star in his stable.

He said: "Everyone in the sport knows that he is one of the best out there at 160lbs and 168lbs and he wanted the opportunity to prove that he is the best.

"This event will be huge with a chance for Billy to box in front of a massive global audience of boxing fans and a casual audience that we hope will fall in love with our sport.

"A strong performance on November 9 can set up all the mega fights for him in 2020."