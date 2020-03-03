Billy Joe Saunders moving closer to long-awaited match-up with Canelo Alvarez in Vegas

Billy Joe Saunders fight with Canelo Alvarez could be announced soon. Picture: YUI MOK PA Wire/PA Images

Billy Joe Saunders might finally be in line for a long-awaited clash with Canelo Alvarez according to reports from the Mexican's trainer.

Hatfield's WBO super-middleweight champion has been kicking his heels since defeating Marcelo Esteban Coceres in November and even posted a video on Twitter of him shadow boxing with the caption "any dance partners? Need one ASAP".

Canelo, the WBA champion, will definitely fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 2 and it now appears it will be a multi-million pound deal with the 30-year-old Brit.

When asked who the Guadalajara native would face next, head trainer Eddy Reynoso replied "Saunders".

Promoter Eddie Hearn didn't dismiss the likelihood although admitted no deal has yet been signed.

Speaking on You Tube with IFL TV, Hearn said: "We haven't agreed any terms and we've had no contract.

"I went up to Eddy Reynoso [during Mikey Garcia's win over Jesse Vargas] and said 'who are you fighting? Any chance of us finding out?

"He said 'Billy Joe Saunders'.

"We haven't heard from Golden Boy for a couple of days [but] we're not a million miles away. Canelo and Reynoso want to fight Billy Joe."

The fight will end years of desire from the two-time, two-weight world champion Hatfield man who split from long-term promoter Frank Warren to land fights of this calibre.

The race for the bout had seemingly been between Saunders and Liverpool's Callum Smith to win the race but the former was always at the front of the queue with Jamie Conlan from management team MTK Global saying last month that the fight was "likely".

Speaking to Sky Sports Conlan said: "Billy Joe is in the pole seat. We believe everyone is on the same side in terms of what fight needs to be made.

"It's highly likely that the fight will be made. There are still some issues to be ironed out.

"Both fighters want it, both camps want it, everyone seems to be on the same side, we just have to hit the right number.

"They gave an initial deadline but the negotiations are at a point where there is no point backing out now.

"We're nearly there."