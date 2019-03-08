Advanced search

Argentinian test for Billy Joe Saunders in Los Angeles

PUBLISHED: 13:24 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:25 10 October 2019

Billy Joe Saunders will defend his WBO super-middleweight title on the KSI v Logan Paul II show in Los Angeles. Picture: DANNY LOO

Billy Joe Saunders will defend his WBO super-middleweight title on the KSI v Logan Paul II show in Los Angeles. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

Billy Joe Saunders' first defence of his WBO super-middleweight title will be against another undefeated fighter.

He will face Argentinian Marcelo Esteban Coceres on November 9 in Los Angeles, the Hatfield boxer's first fight on American soil.

And it promises to be a tough battle against the 28-year-old Coceres who has won 28 of his 29 contests across various weights, with one bout ending in a draw,

But all of those fights were in his home country and Saunders says he just has to stay focused.

He said: "Coceres is a tough, world-class operator, an unbeaten fighter and I certainly feel the pressure to outperform him and look good on such a massive platform.

"Training is going very well, I just have to get the job done."

Promoter Eddie Hearn believes victory can propel the 30-year-old into mega-stardom across the pond.

He said: "He is right in the mix for all the big fights in 2020 but he can't slip up here and if he can make a statement against Coceres then I truly believe he will land a monster in the first half of next year."

Most Read

Suspected body found in woodland just outside Stevenage

A suspected body has been found in Norton Green woodland off of Chadwell Road near Stevenage. Picture: Matt Margesson

Joy Morgan’s family contacted after body found in woods near Stevenage

Police have contacted Joy Morgan's family after a body was discovered in woodland near Stevenage. Picture: Matt Margesson/Herts police

Billie Piper’s ‘I Hate Suzie’ series filming in Potters Bar

'I Hate Suzie' being filmed on Park Avenue. Potters Bar. Picture: Jill Hellary.

Trains delayed after police called to Hatfield station

Great Northern trains are delayed between Potters Bar and Welwyn Garden City after police were called to Hatfield station. Picture: Great Northern

B****cks to Brexit: Lib Dems agree Welwyn Hatfield residents should be offended by one ‘B’ word, but not the other

Hertfordshire county councillor Barbara Gibson, who is also an MEP for East of England, and Welwyn Hatfield borough and county councillor Paul Zukowskyj. Picture: Supplied.

Most Read

Suspected body found in woodland just outside Stevenage

A suspected body has been found in Norton Green woodland off of Chadwell Road near Stevenage. Picture: Matt Margesson

Joy Morgan’s family contacted after body found in woods near Stevenage

Police have contacted Joy Morgan's family after a body was discovered in woodland near Stevenage. Picture: Matt Margesson/Herts police

Billie Piper’s ‘I Hate Suzie’ series filming in Potters Bar

'I Hate Suzie' being filmed on Park Avenue. Potters Bar. Picture: Jill Hellary.

Trains delayed after police called to Hatfield station

Great Northern trains are delayed between Potters Bar and Welwyn Garden City after police were called to Hatfield station. Picture: Great Northern

B****cks to Brexit: Lib Dems agree Welwyn Hatfield residents should be offended by one ‘B’ word, but not the other

Hertfordshire county councillor Barbara Gibson, who is also an MEP for East of England, and Welwyn Hatfield borough and county councillor Paul Zukowskyj. Picture: Supplied.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Guess who’s on Question Time tonight

The BBC Question Time episode with MP Grant Shapps airs tonight. Picture: BBC.

Argentinian test for Billy Joe Saunders in Los Angeles

Billy Joe Saunders will defend his WBO super-middleweight title on the KSI v Logan Paul II show in Los Angeles. Picture: DANNY LOO

World Mental Health Day: Why wellbeing in the workplace matters

Monelle Bryce-Reid, who lives in Letchworth and is employed at the University of Hertfordshire in Hatfield, has been discussing wellbeing in the workplace for World Mental Health Day. Picture: Phoebe Cheong

Over 1,200 homeless people in Welwyn Hatfield ask the council for help every year

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council deals with over 1200 cases a year. Picture: Pexels.

Potters Bar Town to host BBC cameras for visit of Barnet in FA Cup

Potters Bar Town will host the BBC cameras for the visit of Barnet in the FA Cup. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists