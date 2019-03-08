Argentinian test for Billy Joe Saunders in Los Angeles
PUBLISHED: 13:24 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:25 10 October 2019
Billy Joe Saunders' first defence of his WBO super-middleweight title will be against another undefeated fighter.
He will face Argentinian Marcelo Esteban Coceres on November 9 in Los Angeles, the Hatfield boxer's first fight on American soil.
And it promises to be a tough battle against the 28-year-old Coceres who has won 28 of his 29 contests across various weights, with one bout ending in a draw,
But all of those fights were in his home country and Saunders says he just has to stay focused.
He said: "Coceres is a tough, world-class operator, an unbeaten fighter and I certainly feel the pressure to outperform him and look good on such a massive platform.
"Training is going very well, I just have to get the job done."
Promoter Eddie Hearn believes victory can propel the 30-year-old into mega-stardom across the pond.
He said: "He is right in the mix for all the big fights in 2020 but he can't slip up here and if he can make a statement against Coceres then I truly believe he will land a monster in the first half of next year."