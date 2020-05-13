Andrade ready to ‘bust up’ Billy Joe Saunders as champ turns eyes back to feted foe

Billy Joe Saunders won't be short of offers once boxing restarts after the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

They have been feted dance partners for a long time but fate has not yet brought them together – but when it does Demetrius Andrade insists he will “bust up” Billy Joe Saunders.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The pair were due to meet in October 2018 for the Hatfield man’s WBO middleweight title but that didn’t happen because of the Briton’s failed drug test and subsequent relinquishing of the title.

Andrade won the vacant belt by beating Walter Kautondokwa and has since defended the title with imposing wins over Artur Akavov, Maciej Sulecki and Luke Keeler.

But the Rhode Island native, who has won all 29 of his fights, has been hunting a massive fight to stamp his authority on the 160lbs division before moving up to super-middleweight and the 32-year-old considers Saunders as one of those.

Speaking on Matchroom Boxing’s Lockdown Tapes podcast he said: “I was willing to fight Billy Joe after a 15 month lay-off but that didn’t happen and I am willing to fight him again.

“If I can’t get Canelo then it’s Billy Joe or Charlo at 160. At 168 we’ve got Callum Smith. I would bust Billy Joe Saunders up at 160 or 168, that’s not a problem.

“I consider Danny Jacobs one of the best middleweights out there. If it came to the point where we were going to make X amount, then we could make it happen.

“But I grew up with him and we have a brothership. Fighting him isn’t something I’m looking to do.

“I don’t want to talk about Liam Williams because there is nothing to talk about. What do I have to say? We know Jacobs, Canelo, GGG, Sergey Derevyenchenko and Billy Joe want to fight, who am I going to fight? Billy Joe or Liam Williams? Who do you want to see?

“I saw Billy Joe in the airport not too long ago. He said ‘what do you think about me and you?’ and I told him ‘he doesn’t want to fight me and for him to go and enjoy his life’.

“It might be Williams but I’m not fighting Canelo or Charlo or Billy Joe behind closed doors because I want to shut them up in front of people.”

He is not the first to use the podcast as a way of calling out the 30-year-old Saunders.

Jacobs too wants the WBO super-middleweight champion looking at him from the other side of the ring.