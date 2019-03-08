Advanced search

Tyson Fury says all eyes will be on Billy Joe Saunders at his big Stevenage fight

PUBLISHED: 18:18 05 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:18 05 May 2019

Ben Davison, Billy Joe Saunders and Tyson Fury arrive at the Hatfield fighter's public workout at Stevenage FC. Picture: QUEENSBERRY PROMOTIONS

Tyson Fury’s wardrobe choice may have stole the show at Billy Joe Saunders’ public workout in Stevenage but the big heavyweight says the Hatfield boxer will make the headlines at his big homecoming fight.

Fury arrived at the event, held outside Stevenage's Lamex Stadium prior to the League Two side's home game with Cheltenham, in a pair of pink shorts and a blazer.

But even though he will be there on May 18, he insists all eyes will be on the former WBO world middleweight champion and his battle with Shefat Isufi.

He said: “He's been fantastic in the gym and he is really looking forward to the event.

“There are only two weeks to go and I'm looking forward to being here on the night myself and hopefully the weather will be fantastic for everybody.”

Saunders said: “I'm feeling good. It's good having Tyson in camp. We're both training hard and we're both pushing each other on for our upcoming fights.”

