Welwyn & District welcome the next generation of bowlers from Welwyn St Mary's

Welwyn & District Bowls Club have some very special guests as they hosted a try-it sessions for youngsters.

The Ottway Walk based club welcomed 60 pupils and teachers from Welwyn St Mary's Primary School for two sessions in glorious sunshine.

Welwyn & District Bowls Club had a visit from Welwyn St Mary's Primary School. - Credit: WELWYN & DISTRICT BOWLS

Club members were on hand to help the youngsters find line and length on the green with junior and small sized bowls.

Certificates were handed out on the day and a few pupils asked if they could come here and bowl every day.

Welwyn & District have an open day for all ages and abilities on Saturday, May 28, at 2pm with further information at www.welwynbowls.co.uk





Shire Park hosted the game between St Albans & District Bowling Association and London Scottish. - Credit: SHIRE PARK BOWLS

The visitors at Shire Park Bowls Club (Tewin) meanwhile were players from St Albans & District Bowling Association and London Scottish.

The district took the win by three rinks to one and 91-67 overall.

It was a mixed week for the club's own players.

In the East Herts League they beat Datchworth 45-27 at home with the rink of Kevin Brazier Ian Kirsch and Fred Goodege winning 25-9 the dominant one, but there was a 41-33 defeat in the Welwyn Hatfield League for the Yellows at home to Welwyn Woods.

Gus Edwards and Mike Howe also bowed out of the SADBA pairs 16-13 to St Albans while Welwyn Garden City beat them in the Jones Cup.

The current holders of the SADBA Stockman Winser Trophy, Potters Bar's Dave Sparrow, Beryl Burbridge and Diane and Steve Jewell, are through to the quarter-finals after a 21-12 win against Batchwood.

The Jewells have also progressed in the National Mixed Pairs with a win over North Mymms while Steve won his second round match in the SADBA singles against Alan Mumford from Hemel Hempstead.

Two open mornings brought also 30 people to The Walk as they tried the sport for the first time, with some returning for further coaching and possible membership.

Datchworth got going in their various leagues with the Greens winning 38-28 and on both rinks of the Division One of the Welwyn Hatfield League against Knebworth Yellows, while in Division Two Datchworth Yellows won 44-18 to claim six points over Hertford Castle Jesters.

Aside from the loss to Shire Park in Division Two, the East Herts League did bring a win in Division One for the Blues, beating Sele Farm 30-29, the winning rink that of Graham Akers, Steve Arnold and Peter Hills.

The East Herts squads then came together to beat Stevenage Town 42-29 in the Ranson Cup with Ian Green, Rob Hazeu, Steve Arnold and Derek Henley getting the all-important rink victory.

Datchworth also won in round one of the Bowls England Men's Club Two Fours, beating Bishop's Stortford 34-31 with one rink win and a tie on the other.