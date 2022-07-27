Six of the best for Welwyn & District Bowls Club's ladies

The ladies of Welwyn & District Bowls Club have reached six county finals. - Credit: WELWYN & DISTRICT BOWLS

There were plenty of celebrations for the ladies of Welwyn & District Bowls Club after they reached six Hertfordshire finals - securing their place in the national championships as well.

Rhianna Russell and Val Challacombe are through in the pairs while the former will also compete for the junior pairs title and the two wood competition.

The pair are also part of the fours team that won through, Sue Tye and Jenny Hart the others, while they form two-thirds of the triples squad with Tye also in that.

Challacombe's fourth final is the senior fours where she will team up with Tye, Hart and Cyn Blakes.

Potters Bar are looking forward to a final too after the squad of Dave Sparrow, Beryl Burbridge and Diane and Steve Jewell were victorious in the semi final of the St Albans & District Stockman Winser Cup.

They came from 11-4 down against Harperbury, drawing level on the final end and winning by one shot in the extra end.

The club's Dearman Cup was held with 40 members playing three sets of six ends, Mary Dick taking the win ahead of Richard Pearce, while the ladies enjoyed a victory over Selbourne in the Brigg League.

The extreme temperatures at the start of the week caused five matches to be postponed for Datchworth’s bowlers and the two league games they played both ended in defeat.

The Yellows went down 41-22 to Parkside Woods in Division Two of the Welwyn Hatfield League, both rinks losing, and it was a similar story, and similar result, when their East League side were beaten 42-21 in the Ranson Cup.

The home rink of Graham Akers, Steve Chamberlain, Steve Arnold and Peter Hills were beaten by just one shot on the final end, 15-14, but the away quartet lost heavily.

It was a mixed week for Shire Park in the Welwyn Hatfield League.

The Greens came away with no points at home to Welwyn & District but the Yellows took a maximum six points away to Parkside.

Steve Calladine, Elaine Wulcko and Bill Draycott won 19-14 and Imelda Handley, Dave Warner and Gus Edwards picked up a 19-8 triumph.

In their first Friday night SADBA triples, a heavy defeat in the home leg sent them to defeat against WGC.