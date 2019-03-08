Bowls round-up: Welwyn & District enjoy national spotlight

Welwyn & District Bowls Club's Val Challacombe and Rhianna Russell. Archant

Welwyn & District Bowls Club were well represented in a number of competitions during the second week of the Bowls England National Finals at Royal Leamington Spa.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The winners of Potters Bar Bowls Club's Troake Cup team: Brian Bell, Ron Golden and Dave Redington with competition secretary Colin Malone. The winners of Potters Bar Bowls Club's Troake Cup team: Brian Bell, Ron Golden and Dave Redington with competition secretary Colin Malone.

Rhianna Russell competed in a junior competition, winning her group stage matches before bowing out in the latter stages of the event, while Val Challacombe was in the Women's Senior Singles.

The duo then teamed up for the Women's Pairs but despite their best efforts they lost 26-16 to Dorset in the preliminary round.

In the Men's Senior Pairs, Chris Sherriff and Phil Russell battled their way to the semi-finals where they were finally beaten by eventual winners Dave Labrum and Malc Drage of Buckinghamshire.

Back home there were friendly wins over Hitchin and Harpenden and the club's men reached the final of the Jones Cup with victory over Townsend.

n A busy week for Potters Bar saw Pam Rodgers and Diane Jewell win through to the District Pairs semi-final while David Salmon reached the final of the Officers Singles by beating Richard Lush of Hatfield.

He also advanced to the final of the Pairs along with Richard Pearce.

The club's Troake Cup competition, where eight random teams play three games of six ends against each other, was won by Ron Golden, Dave Redington and Brian Bell.

n Hatfield enjoyed a good 53-20 win in a St Albans & District match against Welwyn & District.

Their home team, consisting of Martine Underwood, Phyll Scarborough, Peggy Pike and Marilyn Hedger, won 28-8 while the away quartet of Jackie Bell, Dee Morrison, Mary Banks and Alison Hall managed a 25-12 success.

n A quiet week for Shire Park (Tewin) saw two friendlies cancelled due to lack of players - but they did manage a game in two league matches.

In the Welwyn Hatfield League they drew on one rink with Knebworth Blue but lost the other to go down 50-36.

Steven Warner, Jean Hill and John Hastings got the draw there, 15-15, and it was similar story in their East Herts League contest with Much Hadham as their only success in a 38-24 loss was a 16-16 draw for Todd Canton, Martyn Reeve and Andy Wells.

n Datchworth's Gold team were the busiest of the club's league sides as they played two East Herts League Division Two matches this week - and both were close.

They started with a 34-30 win at home to Much Hadham Eagles, with both rinks winning by two shots, but they couldn't make it a double success as they lost 33-30 to Ware Cavers.

This time the rinks were shared with Dickie Jackson, Graham Akers and Steve Arnold claiming a 15-14 success.

Their Division One Blue team beat Castles 39-22 with the top rink undoubtedly that of Derek Henley, Ken Hammond and Les Parsley who cruised to a 28-5 win.

There wasn't as much luck though across in the Welwyn Hatfield League as the Greens lost 28-27 to BSP while the Yellows went down 44-19 at Hertford.

Rachel Jones, Colin Findlay and Darren Gilbert for the Greens were the only one of the four rinks to win.