Welwyn & District clinch first WGC100 centenary bowls tournament

Published: 2:15 PM September 28, 2021

The bowls tournament created in celebration of Welwyn Garden City's centenary year has a winner.

Delayed due to the pandemic, the WGC100 Bowls Trophy was contested for by Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield, Parkside, Shire Park and Welwyn & District and it was the latter who got to lift the prize.

Played on a round-robin basis and with teams of mixed triples, it has proved a hugely popular addition to the calendar and next year it is hoped to continue, with North Mymms and Northaw & Cuffley added to the mix.

Club chairman Peter Bowyer said: "All matches in this new competition were played in a competitive and friendly spirit and we all thank the WGC Centenary organisation for their support.

"A special thank you goes to both Eric Walsby and John Beech for their enthusiasm and encouragement.

"We are all now looking forward to the 2022 season."

Ladies' Champion at Shire Park Bowls Club (Tewin) was Laura Hastings (left) who defeated Imelda Handley in the final. - Credit: SHIRE PARK BC

Elsewhere finals days made a fitting conclusion to the season for clubs with Shire Park Bowls Club (Tewin)'s event blessed by good weather.

Ladies champion was Laura Hastings who defeated Imelda Handley in the final and she also got the better of her in the ladies' handicap.

The Men’s Champion was Mike Howe, with a win over Gordon Price, and he also won the three-wood final against Rob Kenway.

Gus Edwards beat Bill Draycott in the yardstick, the latter getting his revenge in the two-wood while Kenway and Bill Jakes triumphed in the pairs against Robin Bramson and Handley.

Robin Bramson (left) won the men's handicap in thrilling fashion. - Credit: SHIRE PARK BC

By far the closest match was the men’s handicap which Bramson came back from 20-13 down to win 21-20.

Edwards could also celebrate overall victory in the delayed Welwyn Hatfield League Jock Hunter final against Knebworth's Dick Berry, taking the trophy 21-18 after 27 ends.





















Saturday saw 54 bowlers take to the green for the last time this season.

Captains Day was very well supported by enthusiastic bowlers and over 20 spectators. The top rink prize went to Steve Anker, Gill Nowell, Diana Beaumont and John Berry.

Supper of lasagna, salad and garlic bread, followed by lemon tart was served after the games by Pam Rodgers and her team of helpers and President Jan Southwell presented a cheque for just over £1500 which was raised by members throughout the two years of his Presidency, to Keith King, the Community Champion from the charity Fight Bladder Cancer, Jan’s chosen charity. During lockdown in 2020 an Associate Member of the club raised £733 in a sponsored Bikeathon bringing the total raised for the President’s Charity to a total of £2,233.

President Jan thanked the two Club captains Richard Winn and Jean Scott for their hard work throughout what had been a very busy and successful year for the Club even though Covid 19 had disrupted the 2020 season.

Captain Richard Winn awarded the Jim Sales Salver

to Colin Malone as the men’s player of the year.