Shire Park host district showdown as clubs enjoy league and cup success elsewhere

Published: 1:45 PM July 27, 2021

Shire Park Bowls Club hosted the clash between St Albans & District's men and women. - Credit: SHIRE PARK BC

Shire Park Bowls Club (Tewin) played host to the crunch clash between the St Albans & District's men and ladies.

A fast green helped the ladies and they claimed the 74-56 win with success on four of the five rinks with Shire Park complimented on their green and hospitality.

The club themselves were involved in two friendlies, picking up silver medals in both.

Away to Harperbury the top rink was Bill Griffiths, Bernard Kleiser and Kevin Brazier in a 51-36 defeat while they went down 75-50 at Welwyn Garden City.

And the end of the road was reached in the East Herts Triples for Gus Edwards, Ian Kirsch and skip Mike Howe against Buntingford.

Potters Bar Bowls Club have a new piece of silverware to add to the trophy cabinet, winning the Nethercott Cup.

They beat North Mymms and Harperbury in the tri-team tournament, winning three of the four rinks played and claimed the top rink prize through Terry Barker, Jan Southwell and Jean Scott.

Later in the same day Diane Jewell fought through to the County Unbadged Singles final by beating Sue Pavey of Hatfield 21-8.

She then teamed with Dave Sparrow, Beryl Burbridge and Steve Jewell to beat Townsend 24-23 in the Stockman-Winser Trophy.

There were two other victories in other district tournaments, beating St Albans in the Bob Vise Trophy while Harpenden were defeated in the Jones Cup.

In the Finchley & District President’s Cup Potters Bar played and won an exciting game against Finchley in the semi final.

The Bar team of David Arnold, Jan Southwell, Barry Bowman and Richard Pearce won 20-10 and will now play either Cockfosters or Winchmore Hill in the final.

Datchworth meanwhile had yet more Welwyn Hatfield League matches.

The Greens lost 31-25 to Hertford in Division One while the Yellows drew 36-36 at home to Hertford Castle’s Harlequins.

Chris Hills, Derek Henley and Jim Smith were the top rink for the Greens while Dickie Jackson, John Oliver and Steve Chamberlain starred for the Yellows.

The Greens did get their revenge though against Hertford with a 59-31 win in the WHBL Jubilee Cup.

Both rinks won but it was the away rink of Graham Akers, Andrew Phillips, Derek Henley and Jim Smith were the top scorers.