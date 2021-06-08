Bowls round-up Open days a success for Shire Park Bowls Club while Potters Bar enjoy competition wins

Published: 6:00 AM June 8, 2021

Shire Park Bowls Club (Tewin) enjoyed three fabulous open days as the public and the sun turned out in force. - Credit: SHIRE PARK BC

The weather has been a blessing for Shire Park Bowls Club (Tewin) in more ways than one.

With the sun beating down on their School Lane green they hosted three open days which saw more than 50 people turn up and over a quarter of them deciding to join and another quarter taking membership forms away.

There has been success on the green too with a victory over WGC Knights in the Jubilee Cup, 38-36 thanks to a rink win courtesy of Robert Van Goetham, Byron Sinfield, Steve Carradine and Bill Draycott.

Welwyn Garden City got some revenge in the Welwyn Hatfield League with their Crusaders winning 44-28 but Shire Park were celebrating again in the East Herts League by beating Bishop's Stortford 46-22, the top rink that of Gus Edwards, Rob Kenway and skip Mike Howe.

Datchworth didn't have the best of weeks with three losses in the East Herts League.

The Gold team lost 37-29 to Stevenage Blue in Division Two while the Greens went down 30-28 to Sele Farm in Division One.

Both teams did win one rink each though, Ian Green. Phil Berry and Steve Chamberlain for the Golds and Rachel Jones, Neil Mean and Derek Henley for the Greens.

The third loss was for Datchworth's Blues at Buntingford, 40-22.

It didn't get any better either as they were beaten in all four disciplines by Berkhamsted in the second round of the County Team Ten competition.

Potters Bar meanwhile were tasting victory in the National Tony Alcock Trophy, a mixed double rink competition.

The two teams, led by Terry Barker and Barry Bowman, beat Tring overall by two points and will now face Welwyn Garden City in the next round.

In the St. Albans & District Stockman Winser competition, Steve Jewell’s team of Diane Jewell, Beryl Burbridge and Dave Sparrow defeated Harpenden, also by two shots, while in the second round of the same competition Richard Pearce, Diane Berry, Janice Gower and David Salmon beat North Mymms by three.

That match saw sisters Diane and Linda playing against each other for their respective clubs.

Bar's internal Yardley Cup was won by Janice Gower, Sue Powers and Ann Harrison after an enjoyable and closely contested afternoon of bowling among the ladies.