Ups and downs for Potters Bar Bowls Club in district competitions

Published: 2:45 PM September 14, 2021

It was a weekend of mixed fortunes for Potters Bar Bowls Club in the St Albans & District competitions.

Richard Pearce won the men’s singles, beating Phil Harris of Welwyn & District 21-12 but he suffered defeats in the fours along with Brian Vince, Barry Woodman and David Salmon, losing by four shots to Townsend, and in the triples with Salmon and David Arnold.

In the Stockman Winser mixed fours Bar’s Dave Sparrow, Beryl Burbridge and Diane and Steve Jewell defeated North Mymms 26-7.

Pam Rodgers and Diane Jewell won the ladies pairs by one shot on an extra end against Mary Banks and Alison Hall of Hatfield and Jewell and Hall met again in the ladies singles with the latter coming out on top this time.

Jean Scott and Brenda Woodman meanwhile lost in the Australian pairs final to North Mymms.

Shire Park Bowls Club (Tewin) suffered disappointment in the last of their matches to celebrate Welwyn Garden City's centenary.

They are among the clubs who showed have completed the competition last year and their campaign ended with a 65-40 loss at home to WGC.

They have proved a well-like addition to the calendar though and the hope is the competition can continue in the years to come.

Elaine Wulcko, Bernie Kleiser and skip Bill Draycott were their only winning rink.

They did win 43-26 against Hertingfordbury in the East Herts League while there was success in the Welwyn Hatfield League at Bengeo too with a 35-28 success.

Robert Van Goetham, Imelda Handley, Martin Reeve and skip Gus Edwards lost to a Rob Edwards team from WGC in the semi-final of the Welwyn Hatfield fours and Gus Edwards also lost to his WGC namesake in the singles tournament.

However, he reached the final of the Jock Hunter with a 21-14 defeat of WGC's Dave Bedford.