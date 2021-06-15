Bowls round-up: Welwyn Garden City take the spoils in the latest WGC 100 tournament match

Published: 6:00 AM June 15, 2021

Teams from Hatfield Bowls Club (left) and Welwyn Garden City played in the latest match of the WGC100 centenary tournament. - Credit: WGC100

Hats and sunshades have been pressed into action as bowls players enjoyed the sunny conditions.

The latest game in the WGC 100 Bowls Tournament took place with Hatfield Bowls Club the visitors to Digswell Park to face Welwyn Garden City.

And it was the home side who took the honours, winning on two of the the three rinks and by 58-42 overall.

Shire Park Bowls Club (Tewin) had a tough week in the county competitions with Harpenden their nemesis.

Gus Edwards, Rob Kenway and Mike Howe lost to Harps in the triples and the trio, along with Mick Wood, were also beaten by the same club in the fours.

Harpenden then completed the set by sending Edwards and Fred Goodege out of the pairs while Batchwood accounted for Gordon Price, Robin Bramson, Bill Draycott and John Hastings in another fours game.

They were also beaten in the Welwyn Hatfield League John Brown Cup, losing to Hertford 48-31 but the league itself brought better news as Shire Park picked up six points against Datchworth Yellows, winning 37-29.

Both Datchworth sides, the Yellows and the Greens, pulled double duty in the WHBL with the Yellows manging to beat Bengeo in their first game 43-32 thanks to a big rink win for Barbara Williams, Phil Berry and Steve Chamberlain.

The Greens meanwhile did it the other way round, starting with a 36-27 loss to Parkside Greens before Rachel Jones, Robin Gray and Les Parsley helped them to beat WGC Knights 47-29.

Datchworth's men lost to Cheshunt in their first County League match of the season.

Potters Bar had plenty to smile about though.

Anita Bowman, Diane Berry, Diane Jewell and Pam Rodgers beat Harperbury 28-3 in the County Fours while Jewell came through a very close and exciting Champion of Champions game with Bushey's Mavis Hendry by one shot.

There were also wins for Richard Pearce and David Salmon in the third round of the National Senior Pairs, with the pair also winning in the County Triples alongside David Arnold.

Those three were then joined by Peter Openshaw to see off Abbots Langley in the County Senior Fours.

Potters Bar's vice president Steve Hipperson and his team finished off the week with success in the National Double Fours.