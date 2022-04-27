News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Bowls up and running at Shire Park and Potters Bar ahead of 2022 season

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 7:15 AM April 27, 2022
Shire Park Bowls Club (Tewin) are ready for another season of top competition.

Shire Park Bowls Club (Tewin) are ready for another season of top competition. - Credit: SHIRE PARK BOWLS

Bowls is back with clubs throwing themselves back into action.

Shire Park (Tewin) opened their green with close to 40 members enjoying the day of bowls organised by president Fred Goodege and more watching on from the club's new outdoor canopy.

The first match of the season was a friendly at home to Ware on a blustery day but although the rinks were shared with two wins each and one tie, the game itself went to the visitors by 83 shots to 74.

The top rink for the home side was Imelda Handley, Byron Sinfield and skip Laura Hastings who won 15-10.

Fun and socialising is also on the agenda for Shire Park Bowls Club (Tewin) in 2022.

Fun and socialising is also on the agenda for Shire Park Bowls Club (Tewin) in 2022. - Credit: SHIRE PARK BOWLS

Potters Bar kicked their season off on St. George’s Day with new club president Steve Hipperson, bowling the first wood in front of over 70 members.

Wearing red and white to mark the day, there were games on seven rinks with players drawn into teams led by Hipperson and the captain, the latter taking the opening victory.

Bar are also looking forward to welcoming possible new bowlers to its first open morning of the season, on Saturday at 10am.

Bowls
Tewin News
Potters Bar News
Welwyn Garden City News

Don't Miss

The clean-up operation on the M25 clockwise yesterday (Tuesday, April 25) after a lorry shed its load of cooking oil

Herts Live News | Updated

M25 reopens after crash and cooking oil spillage

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
All branches of Sainsbury's Café in Hertfordshire are set to close down on Friday, April 22

Food and Drink

Every branch of Sainsbury's Café in Hertfordshire closing down this week

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
The Chequers in Woolmer Green.

Country pub celebrates major refurbishment

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Nobody was injured in the multi-vehicle crash and traffic is moving again, National Highways said

Herts Live News | Updated

Recap: M25 multi-vehicle crash leaves vehicles 'substantially damaged'

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon