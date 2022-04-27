Bowls up and running at Shire Park and Potters Bar ahead of 2022 season

Shire Park Bowls Club (Tewin) are ready for another season of top competition. - Credit: SHIRE PARK BOWLS

Bowls is back with clubs throwing themselves back into action.

Shire Park (Tewin) opened their green with close to 40 members enjoying the day of bowls organised by president Fred Goodege and more watching on from the club's new outdoor canopy.

The first match of the season was a friendly at home to Ware on a blustery day but although the rinks were shared with two wins each and one tie, the game itself went to the visitors by 83 shots to 74.

The top rink for the home side was Imelda Handley, Byron Sinfield and skip Laura Hastings who won 15-10.

Fun and socialising is also on the agenda for Shire Park Bowls Club (Tewin) in 2022. - Credit: SHIRE PARK BOWLS

Potters Bar kicked their season off on St. George’s Day with new club president Steve Hipperson, bowling the first wood in front of over 70 members.

Wearing red and white to mark the day, there were games on seven rinks with players drawn into teams led by Hipperson and the captain, the latter taking the opening victory.

Bar are also looking forward to welcoming possible new bowlers to its first open morning of the season, on Saturday at 10am.