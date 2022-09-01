Shire Park round off Centenary Tournament while Datchworth hold finals weekend and Welwyn & District head to nationals

Shire Park Bowls Club (Tewin) enjoyed success in their final match of the Centenary Tournament - winning at home to Welwyn Garden City.

They won on two of the three rinks and 61-36 overall, the top rink that of Richard Griggs, Linda Draycott and Kevin Brazier.

WGC got their own back when they beat David Williams and Gus Edwards in the Welwyn Hatfield Pairs and then beat the duo in the fours too, where they were supported by Elaine Wulcko and Imelda Handley.

Datchworth's big event was their finals weekend.

The men’s singles was won by Phil Berry while Chris Hills took the honours for the ladies.

Rachel Jones was a double winner, claiming the ladies' pairs with Jenny Holzbauer and the mixed crown with Steve Chamberlain.

The men’s pairs went to George Campbell and Steve Arnold, the latter also a double winner as he picked up the fours title with Barbara Williams, Burt Edwards and Dickie Jackson.

John Oliver and Les Parsley joined the multiple winners too, the pair taking the mixed triples with Roger Tomlinson before Parsley landed the two-wood singles and Oliver the handicap singles.

Barbara Williams then landed her second title with a win in the yardstick.

Mike Mahoney (4-3-2-1) and Richard Harper (Arnold Memorial Trophy) rounded off the winners' parade.

Welwyn & District Bowls Club's ladies will contest the national fours at Leamington Spa. - Credit: WELWYN & DISTRICT BOWLS

Welwyn & District Bowls Club had a most successful week, with silverware landed.

The ladies of the club reached the national finals at Leamington Spa, home of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, in three disciplines.

They reached the quarter-finals in the triples, beaten by eventual winners Polegrove of Sussex, while Rhianna Russell and Val Challacombe have reached the last 16 in the pairs.

They will join forces with Jenny Hart and Clara Russell in the fours.

Welwyn & District Bowls Club's men won the 2022 Bob Vise Trophy. - Credit: WELWYN & DISTRICT BOWLS

The men haven't been left out of the fun though and took the honours in the St Albans & District Bowls Association Bob Vise Trophy.

Held at North Mymms, the matches were played on four rinks and the 10 man team beat Townsend Bowls Club of St Albans.

They have more area and district finals to play in the coming weeks while their summer season will finish with the club finals day on September 25.

For further information, go to www.welwynbowls.co.uk