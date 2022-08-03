Shire Park Bowls Club (Tewin) hosts county game with district

Shire Park Bowls Club hosted a ladies match between the county and the district. - Credit: SHIRE PARK BOWLS

Shire Park Bowls Club (Tewin) were chosen as hosts for yet another county game.

A squad of ladies from Hertfordshire Bowls took on district counterparts and it was the latter who came out on top with a 98-84 win over the six rinks.

The club's successes were led by Mike Howe as he skipped winners in the both the SADBA triples and the fours and in the Jock Hunter, there was a win for Gus Edwards over Welwyn Garden City's Ken Chamberlain.

Park lost to Welwyn & District in the WGC Centenary Tournament and to Harperbury in the Friday night triples but their yellow team picked up a fine 36-27 win over Datchworth yellows in Division Two of the Welwyn Hatfield Bowls League

Linda Draycott, Steve Caladine and skip Bill Draycott were the top rink.

Datchworth's greens got two wins, beating Hertford Castle Jesters 54-25 in the WHBL Jubilee Cup before claiming a 55-21 victory over Sele Farm in Division One.

The golds lost 35-28 to Sawbridgeworth reds in Division Two of the East Herts League while a men's squad lost 41-36 at Bishop’s Stortford in the County League.