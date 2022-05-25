Shire Park bowlers out in rain and shine as season continues

Shire Park Bowls Club (Tewin) enjoyed some good results in a week of differing weather.

It was wet as they saw off North Mymms in a friendly, winning 94-91 with the top rink that of Imelda Handley, Bill Jakes and Dave Warner, but there was more pleasant weather as Gus Edwards, Ian Kirsch, Rob Kenway and Mike Howe advanced in the East Herts fours with a 24-8 win over Hertford.

In the league they beat Rosedale 36-25 while the Welwyn Hatfield League saw the Yellows beat the club's Greens 39-35 before defeating Hertford Wild Cards, again taking all six points

Datchworth's Yellows had two WHBL matches, beating Welwyn Wanderers 38-26 but then losing 36-23 to North Mymms.

Burt and Ann Edwards and Julian Hales were the best rink from the two matches.

There was a win in the WHBL John Brown Trophy, beating Welwyn Woods 37-29 with Dickie Jackson, Graham Akers and Les Parsley the top rink, while the Blues won 30-25 in the East Herts League at Hertford, the rinks winning by two and three shots respectively.



