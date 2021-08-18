News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Potters Bar enjoy sweet smell of success with area bowls trophy

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 7:45 AM August 18, 2021   
Potters Bar Bowls Club's successful squad with the Finchley & District Area Cup

Potters Bar Bowls Club's successful squad with the Finchley & District Area Cup.

Potters Bar Bowls Club have a new piece of silverware for their clubhouse after claiming the Finchley & District Area Cup.

The team of club president Jan Southwell, David Arnold, Barry Bowman and skip Richard Pearce had a convincing 19-10 victory over Cockfosters to claim their prize.

There was also further progression in the St Albans & District men's fours as Steve Jewell, Ron Golden, Brian Clarke and Tuggy Sidi came through a titanic struggle with Harpenden, winning in near darkness on an extra end by one shot.

They will now play North Mymms in the quarter-final.

It wasn't the best week for Shire Park Bowls Club (Tewin) with a couple of disappointing defeats.

They lost 38-24 and on both rinks to Hertford in the East Herts League while in the St Albans pairs, Ian Kirsch and Gus Edwards lost to Potters Bar 25-18.

Edwards, along with Imelda Handley and Martin Reeve also lost in the Welwyn Hatfield triples competition, going down 14-13 to Welwyn Garden City Crusaders but the was some success in the league though.

At home to the Jesters, Shire Park won 29-16 with both rinks winning including a narrow 11-9 victory for Linda Draycott, Byron Sinfield and Bill Draycott.

Datchworth's Gold team had two frustrating results.

The first of them, in the East Herts League, ended in a 33-25 defeat away to Parkside although there was a rink win for Ian Green, Phil Berry and Julian Hales.

The second was a more comprehensive defeat, going down 56-20 and on both rinks to Hertford.

The Greens also lost but in a much closer contest at WGC Knights in the Welwyn Hatfield League.

The rink of George Campbell, Derek Henley and Jim Smith won 16-13 but the Knights claimed a 31-30 success after clinching three shots on the final end of the second rink.

Bowls
Datchworth News
Tewin News
Potters Bar News

