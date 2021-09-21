Potters Bar Bowls Club enjoy another successful finals weekend

Published: 3:15 PM September 21, 2021

Grace Osborn, winner of the Debut Cup (centre) at Potters Bar Bowls Club with runner up Ann Harrison (left) and marker Brenda Woodman. - Credit: POTTERS BAR BC

The finals weekend at Potters Bar Bowls club proved to be another highlight of the season with plenty of finals played over two days.

Barry Woodman ended Richard Pearce's reign as men’s champion but Diane Jewell retained the ladies' title beating captain Jean Scott.

Jewell then paired with Gill Marshall to take the ladies pairs and there was a double for Diane Berry who lifted the Theobalds Cup before teaming with David Salmon and Lez Steed to lift the mixed triples.

Potters Bar Bowls Club's Paul Stevens, with his grandson, was the winner of the Partridge Cup. - Credit: POTTERS BAR BC

Colin Malone won the Sawyer Cup, Peter Openshaw and Brian Finch the Hayward Cup and new bowler Paul Stevens claimed the Partridge Cup on the final end.

The ladies' Wagtail Trophy was another very close game with Pam Rodgers defeating Pat Feeney and Rodgers also won the St Albans Salver, the fixed-jack singles.

The Lewin Shield was won by Richard Pearce and Barry Woodman and Sue Powers defeated Diane Jewell to win the Jubilee Trophy.

Pearce then took the Jones Cup while Mike Levy won the Hicks Cup. In the ladies' Debut Cup Grace Osborn defeated Ann Harrison on the last end.

The Tansey Cup, awarded to the winners of the Australian pairs, was claimed by Mike Archer and Brian Cocksedge who beat last year’s winners Chris Gregory and Dave Sparrow.

Shire Park Bowls Club (Tewin) have had a good week.

After losing 76-58 to Townsend at home, they won their next four matches.

The first at Buntingford was won 66-56, with Elaine Wulcko, Peter Bendell and Gus Edwards the top rink, and they followed that up with a 108-60 success at Holtwhites.

They finished beating Bengeo away 51-43 with the one home success coming against Potters Bar.

They have their finals day next week.

Datchworth still have another week to go too but they have finished the Stevenage Mixed League with a 53-46 defeat to Three Horseshoes but they also got a 54-31 success over Knebworth.

The top rink was Janet Akers, Steve Chamberlain and Les Parsley.

They also played a couple of friendlies, winning on two rinks but losing overall 69-59 to Northaw & Cuffley with Richard Hutchinson, Phil Berry, Ian Green and Steve Arnold the top rink.

The game ended in a 110-77 defeat at home to Hertford with Barbara Williams, Richard Hutchinson, Ian Williams and Graham Akers the best performing team for the hosts.