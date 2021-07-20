Momentous week for Potters Bar while Shire Park and Datchworth get busy

Published: 9:12 AM July 20, 2021

Hertfordshire Bowls president Terry Barker brought a team of his choosing to home club Potters Bar. - Credit: POTTERS BAR BC

It has been a pretty momentous week for Potters Bar Bowls Club.

Under the watchful eye of Hertfordshire Bowls president, and club treasurer, Terry Barker, supporters watched as two teams competed in the County Senior Fours semi finals at Welwyn & District.

The men’s team of David Arnold, Peter Openshaw, David Salmon and Richard Pearce were defeated by Hoddesdon & Rye but the ladies of Anita Bowman, Diane Berry, Diane Jewell and Pam Rodgers had a convincing win against Bushey.

Potters Bar Bowls Club's two teams who competed in the County Seniors Fours semi-final. - Credit: POTTERS BAR BC

They will now play neighbours Northaw & Cuffley in the County finals next month.

President Barker then led a team of his own choosing, made up of county players from the likes of Shire Park and Welwyn & District, against his own club.

Bar captain Richard Winn and member Chris Gregory stepped forward to play for the president’s team and it proved to be a close-run affair, with the president's side winning 81-80.

A raffle was held in aid of Barker's chosen charity for the year, Isabel Hospice, and £100 was raised.

Shire Park Bowls Club (Tewin) meanwhile had their first game in the WGC Centenary competition at home to Parkside.

And despite winning on two of the three rinks, the margins of one and two shots were eclipsed by Parkside's five on their sole success, making the final score 51-49 to the visitors.

There was another close match in the Welwyn Hatfield League at home to Bengeo, Shire Park losing 29-28.

The winning rink was that of David Williams, Bill Jakes and skip Kevin Brazier.

And the close games continued in the East Herts League, although this time Shire Park earned a draw with Ware.

In the East Herts Competitions, Graham Daniels and Gus Edwards beat Hoddesdon 18-15 in the pairs while Edwards, Ian Kirsch and Mike Howe beat a Hertford trio 19-15.

In the Jubilee Cup, however, Shire Park came out second best against Hertford Harlequins.

Datchworth had numerous encounters in both the Welwyn Hatfield and East Herts leagues.

In the East League the Blues won 52-12 at home to Welwyn Bucks, Mike Mahoney, Steve Arnold and Les Parsley edging the top rink prize, while the Golds beat Hertingfordbury 33-32.

The top rink there was Dickie Jackson, Julian Hales and Steve Chamberlain.

Three more wins followed in the WHBL.

The Greens won twice, first 34-32 against WGC Knights and the second 31-29 at Knebworth Yellow.

Graham Akers, Mahoney and Parsley took the honours at WG while it was the turn of Rob Hazeu, Mahoney and Jim Smith at Knebworth.

The Yellows meanwhile beat Shire Park 40-33 with Jackson, Ian Green and Hales on top.

There was one loss though, in the Ladies County League, as Datchworth went down 25-9 to Hertford Castle.