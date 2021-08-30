Potters Bar bow out of national bowls finals in last 16

Published: 9:29 AM August 30, 2021

A squad from Potters Bar Bowls Club produced a strong run before seeing their dreams of glory national fade at the last.

Backed by vociferous support, the quartet of Anita Bowman, Diane Berry, Diane Jewell and Pam Rodgers reached the second round in the senior fours at the Bowls England National Finals in Royal Leamington Spa.

They defeated County Durham 10-9 in round one before going down 15-12 to Nottinghamshire in the next stage.

The club also had more than 60 members at their fun President’s Gala Day.

A light-hearted afternoon of bowls was the side show for more than £1,200 raised in support of president Jan Southwell's chosen charity for the year, Fight Bladder Cancer.

In competitive action, Beryl Burbridge, David Sparrow plus Steve and Diane Jewell reached the final of the St. Albans & District Stockman Winser mixed fours with a last end defeat of Hemel while Richard Pearce, Dave Salmon and David Arnold are into the last four of the triples after a 15-10 win over Welwyn & District.

Bar also have two sides in the semi-final of the men's fours while Rodgers and Diane Jewell together with Berry and Jean Scott reached the last four of the pairs.

The highlight of the week for Shire Park Bowls Club (Tewin) was a coaching session undertaken by four county coaches and attended by 20 from the club.

The event switched between three outdoor exercises and one indoor presentation and was of enormous benefit to all.

The rest of a week did not go as well, with a loss in the SADBA fours for Gus Edwards, Ian Kirsch, Mike Howe and Fred Goodege and then a loss home and away to Hatfield in the SADBA Triples League.

They did, however, get a 34-34 draw in the Welwyn Hatfield League with a rink win for Robert Van Goetham, Byron Sinfield and Robin Bramson, the two sides sharing the six points on offer.

Datchworth Greens won their penultimate Welwyn Hatfield Division One match 45-31 against Welwyn Wanderers, George Campbell, Graham Akers and Les Parsley the top rink, while the Golds picked up the four points they needed to avoid relegation from Division Two of the East Herts League.

They won 42-34 against Aston with Ian Green, Phil Berry and Ian Williams the important winning rink.