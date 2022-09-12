News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Welwyn's Rhianna Russell crowned youngest ever national champion

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:05 PM September 12, 2022
Rhianna Russell of Welwyn & District has won the national two-wood singles title for 2022.

Rhianna Russell of Welwyn & District has won the national two-wood singles title for 2022. - Credit: WELWYN & DISTRICT BOWLS

Welwyn & District Bowls Club have a national champion in their ranks after a victory for the superstar that is Rhianna Russell.

The 16-year-old was crowned two bowl singles champion for 2022 after success at Royal Leamington Spa.

She had qualified by virtue of becoming Hertfordshire champion and played five games to reach the last contest, beating reigning champion Stef Branfield of Somerset in the semis.

The final against Jennifer Southby of Kent saw Russell come from behind to clinch a narrow 14-12 success and become the youngest ever champion.

Russell, who took up the sport aged 10 and goes to Ridgeway Academy, also qualified for the pairs, triples and fours and all fresh off the back of a set of successful GCSE results.

She thanked parents Phil and Clara for the time and effort they have put in over the years to support her progress to such a high level in the sport as well as those that took the time to watch and support her during the competition.

A spokesman for Welwyn & District said: "All the members would like to congratulate her on this achievement at such a young age."

Most Read

  1. 1 Man arrested in Hatfield after town centre stabbing
  2. 2 Teenager 'robbed and assaulted' in Welwyn Garden City
  3. 3 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  1. 4 When does Welwyn Garden City bus station reopen?
  2. 5 Full list of closures and cancellations following Queen's death
  3. 6 Celebrity MasterChef 2022: Lisa Snowdon through to semi-finals week as contestants cook for Essex & Herts Air Ambulance
  4. 7 True grit as Welwyn overcome lack of contact to gain first day win
  5. 8 Cosmetics worth £3k 'stolen' from Potters Bar Sainsbury's
  6. 9 The Queen in Herts: Pictures of Elizabeth II's Royal visits to Hertfordshire over the years
  7. 10 How King Charles has already done things differently

Shire Park Bowls Club (Tewin) had a mixed week, led by Gus Edwards' loss to Alan Gibbs of Hertford in the final of the Jock Hunter.

They were also well beaten at Townsend with the best rink of Chris Goode, Bill Griffiths and Dave Warner only losing by a shot, but did win 84-69 at home to Holtwhites.

Alan Watts, Imelda Handley and Kevin Brazier were the top rink.

The winning Batchwood team with SADBA president Terry Atkinson.

John Bell, SADBA president Terry Atkinson, Jackie Bell and Barry Woodham after the gala day presentation. - Credit: NORTH MYMMS BOWLS CLUB

The St Albans & District Bowling Association's gala day was held at North Mymms, the home ground of president Terry Atkinson.

Twenty four teams entered with each team playing four sessions throughout the day and competition was stiff.

And after a terrific downpour, the day ended in sunshine and the Batchwood team of Jackie and John Bell and Barry Woodham.

The day, which was complete with lunch, homemade cakes and a raffle, raised more than £700 for the president’s chosen charity, which this year is Dementia UK.

Bowls
Welwyn News
Welwyn Garden City News
Welham Green News

Don't Miss

A woman in her 60s has died in a crash in Brocket Road, Welwyn Garden City today (Thursday, September 1)

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Woman in her 60s dies in Welwyn Garden City crash

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
There are concerns over begging in Hatfield town centre.

Police vow to tackle Hatfield begging

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Cloud-to-ground lightning is part of a Tornado and Storm Research Organisation weather warning over Hertfordshire

Hertfordshire Weather

'Chance of one or two brief tornadoes' in Hertfordshire overnight

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Grant Shapps, MP for Welwyn Hatfield, said he will be a "strong, independent voice from the backbenches"

Grant Shapps

Grant Shapps leaves post as secretary of state for transport

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon