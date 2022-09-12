Welwyn's Rhianna Russell crowned youngest ever national champion

Rhianna Russell of Welwyn & District has won the national two-wood singles title for 2022. - Credit: WELWYN & DISTRICT BOWLS

Welwyn & District Bowls Club have a national champion in their ranks after a victory for the superstar that is Rhianna Russell.

The 16-year-old was crowned two bowl singles champion for 2022 after success at Royal Leamington Spa.

She had qualified by virtue of becoming Hertfordshire champion and played five games to reach the last contest, beating reigning champion Stef Branfield of Somerset in the semis.

The final against Jennifer Southby of Kent saw Russell come from behind to clinch a narrow 14-12 success and become the youngest ever champion.

Russell, who took up the sport aged 10 and goes to Ridgeway Academy, also qualified for the pairs, triples and fours and all fresh off the back of a set of successful GCSE results.

She thanked parents Phil and Clara for the time and effort they have put in over the years to support her progress to such a high level in the sport as well as those that took the time to watch and support her during the competition.

A spokesman for Welwyn & District said: "All the members would like to congratulate her on this achievement at such a young age."

Shire Park Bowls Club (Tewin) had a mixed week, led by Gus Edwards' loss to Alan Gibbs of Hertford in the final of the Jock Hunter.

They were also well beaten at Townsend with the best rink of Chris Goode, Bill Griffiths and Dave Warner only losing by a shot, but did win 84-69 at home to Holtwhites.

Alan Watts, Imelda Handley and Kevin Brazier were the top rink.

John Bell, SADBA president Terry Atkinson, Jackie Bell and Barry Woodham after the gala day presentation. - Credit: NORTH MYMMS BOWLS CLUB

The St Albans & District Bowling Association's gala day was held at North Mymms, the home ground of president Terry Atkinson.

Twenty four teams entered with each team playing four sessions throughout the day and competition was stiff.

And after a terrific downpour, the day ended in sunshine and the Batchwood team of Jackie and John Bell and Barry Woodham.

The day, which was complete with lunch, homemade cakes and a raffle, raised more than £700 for the president’s chosen charity, which this year is Dementia UK.