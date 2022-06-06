Jubilee celebrations among the competitive action for bowls clubs

Jubilee celebrations led a busy weekend of action for Potters Bar Bowls Club.

Bank Holiday Friday saw 52 players plus many spectators enjoy a red, white and blue themed gala on the club's Walk-based green.

There were some closely contested rinks with prizes awarded to the top winning team of Jan Southwell, Julie Lucas and Mike Teale and to the runners up Terry Barker, Chris Gregory, Mike Sharon and Mary Steed.

Earlier in the week Richard Pearce, Barry Bowman and Terry White won their Herts County Triples match, 28-23 against Batchwood, while in the Ladies County League, the team of Pam Rodgers, Diane Jewell, Diane Berry and Anita Bowman came from behind against Harpenden to win 22-13.

Shire Park Bowls Club (Tewin) were not blessed with the best of weather for their open days but still managed to recruit half a dozen new members.

The club's competition players had some difficult results although there was an 82-48 win away to Hertford Castle, the top rink being an all ladies affair for Chris Wright, Linda Draycott and skip Elaine Wulcko.

Mike Howe’s team was knocked out of the East Herts triples by Sawbridgeworth while Gus Edwards and Ian Kirsch exited the SADBA pairs to North Mymms.

Edwards also lost to namesake Rob of WGC in the Welwyn Hatfield singles.

Shire Park also lost to Bishop's Stortford in the East Herts League but there was better fortune in the Welwyn Hatfield League.

The Greens managed to take two points from Parkside while the Yellows claimed all six against North Mymms.

Datchworth too had jubilee celebrations meaning less competitive action, but they seized the opportunities in the ones that were played.

In the East Herts League the Blues beat Buntingford Bears 34-24 at home in Division One, both rinks winning by five shots, while the Golds won 36-29 away to Stevenage in Division Two.

Burt Edwards, Phil Berry and Steve Chamberlain sealed the win with a 26-9 rink win.

Datchworth also won 38-26 in Division One of the Welwyn Hatfield League against Sele Farm, both rinks winning with 19 shots although it was the trio of Maureen Blunt, Graham Akers and Les Parsley who had the better victory with a 19-12 win.