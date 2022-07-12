County visit Shire Park Bowls Club but Datchworth suffer a miserable week
- Credit: SHIRE PARK BOWLS
County competition arrived at Shire Park Bowls Club (Tewin) as Hertfordshire took on Bedfordshire.
The home side won too, 110 shots to 87.
The host club picked up a 76-72 win over Potters Bar in a friendly despite only winning on two of the five rinks, their best performers being Chris Goode, Graham Daniels and Mike Howe.
That result was reversed away to Hertford where Shire Park won three of the five rinks but lost 80-66. The top rink was Brenda Barber, Bill Jakes and Fred Goodege.
In the Welwyn Hatfield League the Greens had maximum points against Bengeo and Welwyn Wanderers while the Yellows managed four and six against Bengeo and North Mymms.
In the WGC Centenary Trophy, Shire Park got six points at Parkside but nothing from Northaw & Cuffley.
A difficult week for Datchworth saw them lose in three Welwyn Hatfield League matches.
The Yellows lost 31-26 to Parkside Woods and 50-18 to Welwyn Woods in Division Two while the Greens were beaten 45-31 to Parkside Greens in Division One.
The County League side were beaten 44-26 at Northaw & Cuffley.