Ladies shine at Welwyn with victory in National Top Club while clubs dodge rain clouds

PUBLISHED: 14:58 21 June 2019

Welwyn Garden City Bowls Club's women advanced in the National Top Club competition with victory at North Mymms.

Welwyn Garden City Bowls Club's women advanced in the National Top Club competition with victory at North Mymms.

Archant

It was the ladies of Welwyn Garden City Bowls Club who had the spotlight this week and they rose to the occasion with a fine victory in the National Top Club.

They beat North Mymms in three of the four disciplines and by 85-72 overall to set up a second round clash with Harpenden.

Cheryl Avery won 21-20 in the singles while the pairs won 24-7.

Welwyn went down 20-15 in the triples but enjoyed a 24-9 success in the fours.

The men beat Welwyn & District 58-42 in the Men's Club Championship while both Tony Martin and Tony Hughes and Robert West and Steven Roach advanced in the East Herts Pairs.

James Avery lost in the County Singles but both Dan Avenall and Bryn Evans along with Keith Avenall and Ian Stone made it through to the fourth round of the County Pairs.

n The weather may have been inclement at times but that didn't stop Parkside Bowls Club from enjoying a very busy week.

They began with a friendly against Kimpton where they won on all three rinks and the Greens team enjoyed a 39-25 win over Datchworth in the Welwyn Hatfield League.

They then played Hertford and after a very close game came away with two points, losing out on a draw by just one shot.

The Woods played their John Brown Trophy game after a rain-affected postponement earlier in the week and scored a 50-33 win.

The East Herts team had a very hard fought game against Sawbridgeworth Blues getting four points out of a possible six.

Two other East Herts competitions were also contested with Bill Draycott and Steve Calladine beating Sawbridgeworth 22-9 in the pairs, and Alan and Jan Croshaw coming out on top 25-10 against Gus and Liz Edwards of Shire Park in the mixed pairs.

n De Havilland Bowls Club enjoyed a good start to their John Brown Trophy campaign with a narrow victory.

Both the away and home triples came out on top as De Havilland won 35-32.

Their match at Harpenden was stopped after 12 ends due to rain and although the visitors were up on two of the three rinks, Harpenden took the victory by 35 shots to 34.

Letchworth had a good win on their visit to the Airfield, winning two of the three rinks and 58-34.

