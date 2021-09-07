Datchworth crown club champions after two days of competitive bowls

Published: 9:15 AM September 7, 2021

Datchworth Bowls Club crowned their new champions after two days of intense competition. - Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Two days of superb competition saw Datchworth Bowls Club crown their club champions for 2021.

Derek Henley and Chris Hill claimed the two big prizes as they won the men's and ladies' singles.

Hill defeated Barbara Williams 22-8 while Henley twice had to battle back from at least a five-point deficit against Steve Arnold before prevailing 22-15.

That was one of two finals the pair played against each other, with Henley also winning the two-wood singles, and they also featured in another two finals.

Henley needed two extra ends to win the yardstick competition by two points from Mike Mahoney and he then joined forces with Rachel Jones and Ken Ryder to beat Mahoney, George Campbell and Stuart Hay 20-15 in the mixed triples.

Arnold had a third disappointment when he fell to 22-13 defeat against Ian Green in the handicap singles, Green getting an eight-shot start, but he did walk away with one prize as he partnered Jones, Rob Hazeu and Steve Chamberlain to a 26-16 success over Hay, Green and Chris and Peter Hills in the open fours.

The Hills combined to lift the mixed pairs title by beating Janet and Graham Akers 20-11 with Chris getting her third title alongside Janet Akers in the ladies' pairs.

They edged a tight game against Jenny Holzbauer and Rachel Jones 16-15.

The men's pairs were won by Ian Williams and Mike Mahoney 25-10 against George Campbell and Steve Chamberlain.

The other trophy winners were John Oliver in the Arnold Memorial Trophy, beating Ian Williams 21-17, and Les Parsley in the 4-3-2-1 final thanks to a 94 points to 76 success over Rob Hazeu.

Potters Bar were focused on St Albans & District competitions, with Pam Rodgers and Diane Jewell beating Harpenden 18-15 to reach the pairs final while Jewell also advanced to the singles shootout with success over Rhianna Russell of Welwyn & District.

A third final for the club beckons in the shape of Jean Scott and Brenda Woodman, winners in the Australian Pairs against the mother and daughter team of Clara and Rhianna Harris from Welwyn & District.

There was success for the men too with David Salmon, David Arnold and Richard Pearce reaching the triples final while Salmon and Pearce are also in the final of the fours along with Brian Vince and Barry Woodman after a one-shot win over Hemel Hempstead.

Pearce will also play in the singles final while Steve Jewell is into the Officers Singles final.

Potters Bar‘s Woodman, Vince and Mick Brennan have also won the district's Scrofton Trophy for the second time, the only team to have done so.