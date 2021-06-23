Datchworth struggle in team competitions but couple of league wins for Shire Park

Published: 6:30 AM June 23, 2021

Team competitions dominated the week for Datchworth Bowls Club although neither the women nor the men could claim victory.

The ladies began their County League season with a 12-8 defeat to Whit Hern while the men went down in the Bowls England Top Club competition, losing in all five disciplines to Buntingford.

It didn't get any better in the local competitions either.

Hertford Castle Harlequins beat the Yellows in the Welwyn Hatfield Bowls League John Brown Trophy, losing 37-33 with both rinks beaten by two shots, while the Greens lost to BSP in the league itself, going down 55-17.

Shire Park Bowls Club (Tewin) also lost to BSP in the Welwyn Hatfield triples competition but recovered to record a 31-30 league win against Hertford Harlequins with Linda Draycott, Imelda Handley and Gus Edwards the top rink.

There was also victory in the East Herts League away to Welwyn Garden City Tigers, the rink of Rob Kenway, Mike Howe and John Hastings starring in a 33-28 success.