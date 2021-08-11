Shire Park Bowls Club honoured with hosting big representative game at their Tewin home

Published: 6:30 AM August 11, 2021

Shire Park Bowls Club (Tewin) hosted a representative game between Hertfordshire County and the East Herts Bowls League. - Credit: SHIRE PARK BC

Shire Park Bowls Club (Tewin) had the honour of hosting a big representative clash as Hertfordshire Bowls took on the East Herts League.

They had six of their own bowlers in the county squad and they were on the winning end of a 78-74 result.

The top rink for Herts was Bill Draycott, Mick Wood, Graham Mariner and Ray Cracknell with a three-course meal the reward for all bowlers.

Shire Park suffered defeat in the SADBA triples to Hemel Hempstead and to Hertford Harlequins in the Welwyn & Hatfield League.

However, there was better fortune for Gus Edwards and Jock Hunter in the Welwyn Hatfield singles as they both came through against opponents from Hertford.

Potters Bar's men had a week to remember as they reached the final of two St Albans & District competitions, the Jones Cup and the Bob Vise Trophy.

The final of the latter will be played at North Mymms at the end of the month.

Janice Gower of Potters Bar Bowls Club won the Dearman Cup and was presented with her prize by Alan Dick and Colin Malone (right). - Credit: POTTERS BAR BC

Other players at Potters Bar were busy contesting a mixed competition for the Dearman Cup.

In total 30 people took part with the prize going to Janice Gower who received her trophy from Alan Dick, a past club president and former winner of the cup himself.

Viv Foley and Bev Nicholls finished as runners-up.

Datchworth's men beat Northaw & Cuffley in the County League 43-39 with the winning rink that of Mike Mahoney, Derek Henley, Rob Hazeu and Steve Arnold.

The first rink to finish, that of Dickie Jackson, Graham Akers, Steve Chamberlain and Jim Smith had finished on the end of a 21-18 loss, meaning Arnold's quartet had to secure a four-shot swing.

They started the last end just on shot to the good and with just the skips to play, it was Northaw who were holding shot.

But the visitors' skipper failed to put a blocker in place, allowing Arnold to send the last bowl of the game straight through, cleaning out the scoring wood and giving Datchworth a six-shot end and the win overall.

The Yellows also tasted success in Division Two of the Welwyn Hatfield Bowls League, beating Bengeo 38-21.

The rink of Jackson, Phil Berry and Julian Hales 22-12, just edging the trio of Niki Berry, Ian Bartlett and Chamberlain to the top rink prize.