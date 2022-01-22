Mistakes cost Potters Bar at Bognor as fraught few days end in defeat

Potters Bar Town travelled to Bognor Regis Town for their first game without Lee O'Leary as manager. - Credit: NEIL METCALFE

A fraught 48 hours off the pitch for Potters Bar Town ended with disappointment on it - as they lost 2-0 at Bognor Regis Town.

The first match since the resignation of Lee O'Leary saw U23 manager Malik Yansaneh promoted to first-team interim boss.

His first decision was to make five changes from the side that lost to Brightlingsea Regent on Tuesday, although some of that was forced on him with a number of players missing with injuries or unavailable

Ciaran Gordon-Stearn, Dwight Pascal, Kieron Cathline, Samson Esan and Amine Sassi all came in to the starting line while there were places on the bench for Junior Mubiayi and Ergys Pepas.

And there were flashes of promise but ultimately it was a lacklustre performance with mistakes contributing to the two goals conceded.

Action from Potters Bar Town's trip to Bognor Regis Town. - Credit: NEIL METCALFE

Yansaneh would have been pleased with many parts of the first-half performance though, not least the clean sheet.

Bognor had their chances mind you and there were two good saves by Gordon-Stearn , the second a fantastic one-handed reflex stop to a wickedly-moving drive by Ashton Leigh.

And the keeper was beaten once when a cross from the right was headed in by Dan Gifford, the offside flag bringing the celebrations to a rapid halt.

But for the most part Potters Bar looked solid, with Luke Tingey especially in a no-nonsense mood.

At the other end the break was a potent weapon for the visitors and on a few occasions they looked poised to breach the home defence.

In the end though decision-making was often suspect with far too many taking far too many touches instead of spotting the quick and obvious ball.

Their best chance came in 21 seconds, Sassi using his pace to get through two defenders and hitting a half volley that dipped over the keeper but frustratingly over the bar too.

Half-time was expected to address some of these issues, another of which was the poor delivery by both sides at set-pieces.

The second half followed the same pattern though for the first 14 minutes, players expressing them way too much on the ball when other options appeared the better choice.

Bilal Sayoud was guilty of that as Bar broke quickly. There was support inside and on the far side and only two defenders but he went alone and while it would have been a great goal had it been on target, it went harmlessly wide.

Bognor's shooting appeared equally as ineffective, Joe Cook almost clearing the clubhouse with one effort from the edge of the box, but moments later they were ahead.

Jake Flannigan shrugged off Jaden Sharman way too easily down the Bognor right and stuck a low, tempting ball into the middle that evaded everyone.

That was apart from Jordy Mongoy at the back post who had time to take a touch and pick his spot past the advancing but exposed Gordon-Stearn.

It led to Bar's best period but they only had a Pascal header from a Luke Joyce-Dwarika corner to show for it, headed wide of the target.

The second though was almost a carbon copy of the first with the ball played in from the right and missed by all the Bar defence.

Gifford seemed almost surprised to see it come to him but he stayed composed and stuck it home past a furious keeper, capping a bad day for the visitors.





Potters Bar Town: Gordon-Stearn, Pascal, Sharman, Tingey, Cathline, Jordan-Livings, Sayoud (Dickson 86), Aransibia, Esan (Carrington-Alberd 63), Sassi (Mubiayi 70), Joyce-Dwarika.

Subs (not used): Pepas, Tajbakhsh.

Booked: Joyce-Dwarika 5, Cathline 45+1, Sassi 51





Bognor Regis Town: Tangara, Flannigan (Robb 76), Hughes, Dandy, Cook, Robson, Leigh, Davies, Odonkonyero (Bell 89), Gifford (Diedrick-Roberts 81), Mongoy.

Subs (not used): Crane, Brook.

Goals: Mongoy 59, Gifford 80





HT: Bognor Regis Town 0 Potters Bar Town 0

Referee: Will Briers (Sussex)

Attendance: