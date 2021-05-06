Billy Joe Saunders: I have the boxing brain to dethrone Saul Canelo Alvarez
- Credit: MICHELLE FARSI/MATCHROOM BOXING
Billy Joe Saunders and Saul Canelo Alvarez have arrived in Texas ahead of their big fight with the Hatfield world champion saying it will be decided by boxing brains.
The unbeaten 31-year-old will put his WBO super middleweight title on the line alongside the Mexican superstar's WBC, WBA and Ring Magazine belts.
Saunders has been widely regarded as having the ring smarts to be the man to dethrone pound-for-pound king and hand him a first defeat in eight years.
And he claims Saturday's contest holds no fear for him.
“This fight is all about the brain,” said Saunders. “Not about power, muscle or skill, it’s the brain and the game plan and being able to execute that game plan.
“I brush opinions off because I know what goes through my head and my mind and what I have done in my career is through the will and want to win.
"The day I lose that, I won’t put a pair of gloves on again.
“I can only control what I am in control of and that is myself, not what is outside the ring. It’s going to be a great fight it’s one I’ve wanted for years and it’s finally landed. There’s a lot at stake for both of us. Would I like my fans there? Yes. Would I like UK media there? Yes. [But] if the fight was moved to the Mexican border I wouldn’t care.
"I have my own way of approaching the fight and Canelo will have too, he’s done this nearly 60 times. I’ll get in there as the best that I can be and that’s all I can control.
“I’ve been the underdog before, I’ve been the away fighter before, it’s not a new position, but I’m just in with a better opponent this time.
“If I go in there and I win, I’m not going to run and say never again, I’ll fight him again, I’ll fight anyone, anywhere, it doesn’t bother me. It’s good for boxing sometimes when the underdogs come through, and I don’t just mean me here, because it puts the sport on a higher platform to be watched.
“I’m at the top of the tree where I’ve done it all as an amateur, I’ve had 30 fights, I’m unbeaten, won every title coming through, two-weight world champion. I can sit back at night and say I’m top of the pile fighting the pound-for-pound king.”