Billy Joe Saunders says Canelo clash will be 'legacy defining'
- Credit: YUI MOK/PA
Beating Saul Canelo Alvarez would "mean the world" to Billy Joe Saunders.
The Mexican is considered to be the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world today but Saunders, himself a world champion, believes victory in their long-awaited clash in Texas could define both men's career.
"It would mean the absolute world to me," said the 31-year-old. "I’ve been boxing since I was five-years-old and to get this stage of my career, this is the pinnacle of the mountain.
"This fight will always be legacy defining because of what is on the line. I’m happy to be part of this show.
"When you look back at how far I’ve come to be here, a lot of people never gave me a chance.
"My history is already written in my head so I’ve just have to follow the script. I know that if I do what I do best then that will be history."
Training camps are now behind the pair and while Saunders says there have been moments of frivolity, he knows the importance and severity of what is to come at the AT&T Stadium.
He said: "It’s not all been military, we still have a laugh because being away from your family for four months is a long time and it is very difficult.
Most Read
- 1 Louis de Soissons gets green light for ‘ground-breaking’ £30 million automotive project
- 2 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 3 Drug trafficker guilty of 'cruel and tragic' Cameron Hill murder
- 4 Car seized following traffic offences in Hatfield
- 5 May Bank Holiday bin collection date changes in Welwyn Hatfield
- 6 What's on this weekend? 9 ideas for things to do this May Bank Holiday
- 7 Police appeal launched after criminal damage at primary school
- 8 Man suing Chief Constable over 'racially motivated arrest'
- 9 Labour and Conservative councillors demonstrate against proposed one per cent NHS staff pay rise
- 10 Council hopes of continued remote meetings are dashed by High Court
"But I understand that none of this fight is a joke.
"Canelo has been on my radar since I turned pro, he was always one of the big two that was there, and now is my time to shine."