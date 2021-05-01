Billy Joe Saunders says Canelo clash will be 'legacy defining'

Published: 6:00 AM May 1, 2021

Beating Saul Canelo Alvarez would "mean the world" to Billy Joe Saunders.

The Mexican is considered to be the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world today but Saunders, himself a world champion, believes victory in their long-awaited clash in Texas could define both men's career.

"It would mean the absolute world to me," said the 31-year-old. "I’ve been boxing since I was five-years-old and to get this stage of my career, this is the pinnacle of the mountain.

"This fight will always be legacy defining because of what is on the line. I’m happy to be part of this show.

"When you look back at how far I’ve come to be here, a lot of people never gave me a chance.

"My history is already written in my head so I’ve just have to follow the script. I know that if I do what I do best then that will be history."

Training camps are now behind the pair and while Saunders says there have been moments of frivolity, he knows the importance and severity of what is to come at the AT&T Stadium.

He said: "It’s not all been military, we still have a laugh because being away from your family for four months is a long time and it is very difficult.

"But I understand that none of this fight is a joke.

"Canelo has been on my radar since I turned pro, he was always one of the big two that was there, and now is my time to shine."