Finally! Billy Joe Saunders and Canelo Alvarez to clash in huge unification bout
- Credit: DANNY LOO
Billy Joe Saunders will finally get his hands on Saul Canelo Alvarez after a hunt that has lasted years.
The pair were set to meet last year for the Mexican superstar's now traditional Cinco de Mayo clash but that was scrapped due to the global pandemic.
However, the massive unification fight on May 8, pitting undefeated WBO super-middleweight champion Saunders against the WBC, WBA Super and Ring Magazine champion, ends the Hatfield man's desire for that one huge fight.
And the 31-year-old says he is just the man to knock "the face of boxing" off his pedestal.
He said: "I’m ready to rock and roll. You have to dare to be great and you aren’t going to be a great if you don’t beat the greats.
"I believe I am the only one with the footwork, know-how, skillset, mindset and brain to unlock that door in Canelo.
“He’s the main man in the sport and the face of boxing. You have to give him respect, he hasn’t ducked anyone, he’s beaten good names, but nobody is unbeatable, and I believe I have got the tools to beat him if I use them properly and if the game-plan that I believe works comes off.
“I am looking at the golden ticket to cement my legacy, and that’s how you have to go in there to beat him.
"I’ve won everything from Southern Area to World titles and I could say ‘I’ve won it all, been to the Olympics, I’m unbeaten - I’ll see you later’.
"But I’ve only just turned 31, I’ve got no miles on the clock, haven’t taken any punishment - I believe he’s been in harder fights than me and has more miles, so I want to cement my legacy and beat him.”
Saunders' record is 30 fights and 30 wins, 14 by knockout. The 30-year-old Alvarez does have a loss on his 58-fight record, that a majority points decision to Floyd Mayweather Jr in 2013.
But he followed a dominant triumph over Callum Smith by dispatching WBC mandatory challenger Avni Yildirim in three rounds in Miami on Saturday night.
Canelo said: "We want to unify the division. He’s a world champion, we want to go for it and we need to go for it.
“He’s a very difficult fighter and has a championship, the WBO.
"People talk but I’m a very mature fighter and I know how to control myself. All I need to do is go into the ring, win and make history and be one of the best in the world.”
Promoter Eddie Hearn said: "This is one of the biggest fights in the sport of boxing.
“The pound-for-pound king on the road to undisputed against the unbeaten champion who has long believed he can overcome him.
"After missing a chance to fight and celebrate on Cinco de Mayo last year this is going to be very special."
The fight on May 8 will take place at a venue to be announced.