Billy Joe Saunders walking in the steps of the Cowboys as Texas chosen for Canelo Alvareaz blockbuster

Published: 12:35 PM March 20, 2021

Billy Joe Saunders is Texas bound after the home of the Dallas Cowboys was chosen to host his world super-middleweight unification clash with Canelo Alvarez.

The AT&T Stadium in Arlington, will be the venue for the May 8 blockbuster which has the Hatfield man's WBO strap up against the Mexican superstar's WBC, WBA Super and Ring Magazine titles.

“We are proud to host a boxing match of this magnitude” said Dallas Cowboys owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones.

“AT&T Stadium was built to house the greatest sporting events on the planet, and we feel we have another incredible boxing event on the horizon with this match-up."

Saunders is the fourth Briton to face the Mexican star and the second to do so at AT&T Stadium, after Canelo defeated Liam Smith there in September 2016.

The May date will also be the fifth stadium show for Canelo in the Lone Star state having fought twice at the Alamodome in San Antonio and at Minute Maid Park, Home of the Houston Astros.

Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Sport said: "Last year Canelo missed out on his historic Cinco De Mayo fight and to bring over 60,000 fans together at this iconic stadium this year is a dream come true.

“This fight is the biggest of 2021 so far with Canelo looking to unify the division once more against undefeated two-weight world champion Billy Joe Saunders.

"We want to thank Jerry Jones, the Dallas Cowboys and AT&T Stadium for their efforts to bring this global event to their stunning facility and we look forward to giving the fans a momentous occasion and a Cinco de Mayo celebration they will never forget.”