Bentley Heath lose for first time in seven outings as North Mymms enjoy the spoils

Published: 11:45 AM June 22, 2021

Bentley Heath first team manged to beat the weather but not North Mymms seconds as they surrendered their undefeated start to the Herts Cricket League Division Five A season - losing by 88 runs.

Having been successful in chasing in recent weeks and having won the toss, stand-in skipper Kashan Tirmizi elected to field first on a damp wicket at Wrotham Park.

It wasn't the start he was hoping for either personally or as a collective.

An injury in his second over ruled him out of the game and to make matters worse the North Mymms openers, Dan (63) and Kyran Millard (46), put on 100 in the first 14 overs before the former was caught by Zeeshan Tirmizi off the bowling of Hassan Zeb.

Zeb would go on to collect 4-34 while there was two wickets each for Chris Gallagher and Mohsin Ahmed but with another 41 from Sunny Kumar Sharma, Mymms got up to 221-9 in their 50 overs.

The chase didn’t get off to the greatest of starts, Shamus Raja going with 12 on the board but the second-wicket partnership between Ahmed (22) and Shabaz Hussain (30) proved to be the greatest spark in an overall disappointing batting display.

They managed 55 together but six wickets fell for just a further 60, Tirmizi adding 23 of them.

But with the skipper still missing after his early knock, the ninth and therefore final wicket fell in the 29th over with Bentley Heath 88 runs short.

They go to Frogmore on Saturday, who lost their hold on the top spot in the division after defeat to Tewin.

The second team's match against Hitchin was abandoned. They host Langleybury next in Division Nine A.