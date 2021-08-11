Bentley Heath at the double as end-of-year celebrations move closer

Published: 10:45 AM August 11, 2021

Bentley Heath skipper Ollie Hubbard led his team to victory over Knebworth Park in the Herts Cricket League. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Two wins capped a great weekend for Bentley Heath and continued the promise of big celebrations come the end of the season.

With rain affecting most of the league, Heath's first team beat Knebworth Park to move within 18 points of the top two in Division Five A with four games to go while the seconds had a five-wicket success over Hoddesdon to bolster their second-place position in Division Nine A.









The win over Knebworth avoided a rain interruption but was reduced to 40 over each after a delayed start.

Bentley batted first and put on a strong 209, a 53-run partnership for the sixth wicket between Ollie Hubbard (39) and Chris Gallagher (30) and then a superb 56-run effort between Tayyab Qasi (30) and Shon Alishah (24*) for the ninth, key to that total.





And as with the bat, it was those who came later in the bowling attack that did most of the damage.

Hassan Zeb rattled through the middle order for Knebworth, taking 5-29, while Sannan Mohammad claimed 2-36 as Knebworth ended 25 runs short.

Bentley Heath's second fielded first, dismissing the visitors to Wrotham Park for 124 with Matt Bird taking 4-21 and Luke Peace 3-31.





And solid scoring at the top of the order gave the home side a good win, Kashan Trimizi the top scorer with 36.