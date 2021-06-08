Another double for Bentley Heath as firsts and seconds win again

Published: 9:15 AM June 8, 2021

For the second week running both teams at Bentley Heath Cricket Club were celebrating victories.

The Wrotham Park-based club's first team are fourth in Division Five A after a 92-run home win against Knebworth Park seconds while their only second-string are second in Division Nine A after beating Hoddesdon by seven wickets.

Put into bat, Ollie Hubbard’s firsts smashed their way to 229 with the skipper himself, along with Sannan Mohammed who helped himself to 10 fours, top scoring with 47.

Shamus Raja chipped in with 37 and there was 36 for Chetan Bakrania

Heath were always in command of the chase, that finally coming to an end with five overs to go.

Hassan Zeb (3-18) and Tayyab Qazi (3-20) were the main reason although the work in the field and the tight bowling from the rest certainly did its part.

The seconds held Hoddesdon to 125-5 in a game reduced to 40 overs per side, Shabaz Hussain with 2-28, with the win confirmed in the 25th over thanks to 89 from Lee Riley.