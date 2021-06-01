Double up for Bentley Heath in the long-awaited sunshine

Published: 2:00 PM June 1, 2021

Bentley Heath Cricket Club won both games on Saturday as the sun finally shone on the Herts Cricket League. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Bentley Heath did the double as cricket finally enjoyed a perfect Saturday.

After three weeks of cancellations due to bad weather the first team travelled to Hertford with captain Ollie Hubbard winning the toss and electing to field first in damp but warm conditions.

Opening the bowling with Tayyab Qazi (1-15) and Michael Hubbard (0-10), Heath got off to a good start taking the wickets of both openers fairly early.

Throughout the innings the wickets were well spread out among the Bentley Heath bowlers - Sannan Mohammad (3-25), Hassan Zeb (2-19), Chris Gallagher (2-41), Kashan Tirimizi (1-31) and Mohsin Ahmed (1-7).

There was also a good fielding display throughout the team with Shon Alishah taking two fine catches and the innings came to an end with an over to spare, Hertford setting 149 as the target.

Openers Shamus Raja and Michael Hubbard (51) got the chase of to a great start making 42 for the first partnership and from there, although a steady flow of wickets followed, Heath remained on top with Mohammad (39*) coming in at four ensuring the game was never in doubt.

There was also a good debutant performance for Gallagher (28) yet it was Mohammad and captain Ollie Hubbard who with the seventh-wicket partnership confirmed the 30 points in the 34th over, Bentley Heath finishing on 152-6.

Second-team captain Dave Tagg also won the toss and elected to bowl first on a wet wicket back at Wrotham Park against Welwyn Garden City.

It was a tight and low scoring first 10 overs with the wicket proving difficult for the visitors.

They were held to 24-2 with opening bowlers James Medforth (2-21) and Lee Riley (1-12) taking the wickets and an excellent one-handed catch from Shabaz Hussain.

Leading up to the halfway stage of the Welwyn innings, the hosts continued to keep things tight with the bowling changes continuing to take steady wickets - Robert Dunnett (3-9) and Lahiru Weerasinghe (1-40).

After 22 overs Welwyn were 46-5 and heading into the tail the wickets began to fall much more frequently with the Heath taking most of their catches, two of them for Medforth and one for Dunnett.

Bentley Heath wrapped up the visiting innings in a confident manner with WGC bowled out for 104 in 35 overs.

The wicket wasn’t an easy one to bat on with openers Riley and Ian Medway falling inside the first five overs.

Bur from 16-2, Hussain (33) and Khuram Butt (18) put the biggest dent into the target building a partnership of 54, with a mix of sensible and aggressive cricket.

When both wickets fell it left the hosts with 35 runs to win and 27 overs to get them, Medforth, Martin Dunnett and Craig Collis the men to see them home.