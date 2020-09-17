Life of Riley as Bentley Heath finish season on a high

Lee Riley who scored 127 for Bentley Heath second team against Knebworth Park. Archant

Lee Riley ended the Herts Cricket League season on a high for both himself and his team as Bentley Heath seconds won away at Knebworth Park.

The opener smashed 127 with some glorious shots around the ground, bringing up his maiden century for the club with a push to cover.

He ended up out in the 26th over having amassed 125 off just 80 balls.

His opening partner had a decent day too, Ian Medway scoring 46 but even after their departures the runs kept coming.

Matt Bird and Luke Peace put on 113 together and were unbeaten at the end of their 40 overs with Heath on 297-2.

Having set a big target, the chase never looked like getting close and the hosts were all out for 127, a winning margin of 172 runs.

A good spell from James Medforth earned him figures of 3-14 and that was a fine run out by skipper and wicket-keeper Dave Tagg plus a quality diving catch by Zach Goddard at cover.

The result means the team finish the truncated Division Nine A season in third.

Bentley Heath’s first team ended their year in Division Five A in second, 16 points behind Tewin.

They beat Ickleford by four wickets on the final day.