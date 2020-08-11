Advanced search

Two big wins for Bentley Heath as first team tops the table

PUBLISHED: 09:18 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:18 11 August 2020

Oliver Hubbard batting for Bentley Heath. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Oliver Hubbard batting for Bentley Heath. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

Bentley Heath remain top of the pile in Division Five A of the Herts Cricket League after a crushing 285-run win over North Mymms’s second team.

Rohan Francis just edged the star man prize after not only scoring in the 40s, as did Chetan Bakrania, Hassan Zeb and Ollie Hubbard, but then taking 5-12 in just six overs.

Moshin Ahmed top-scored with 81 as Heath got to a massive 368-7 in 45 overs, before skittling the visitors for just 83 after 22 overs.

The seconds too had a great win in Division Nine A, defeating Sandridge by three wickets.

A surprise choice to field first from skipper Dave Tagg saw the visitors hold Sandridge to 164-5 in their 40 overs.

Lahiru Weerasinghe took 2-25 and Matt Bird 2-52 as a late flurry of runs pushed the run rate up.

Opener Lee Riley (52) got the chase off to a great start, with help from debutant Jayadhilaka, but despite the runs flowing, the wickets tumbled too.

However, with four overs to spare Tagg and Bird secured the all-important victory.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Hertfordshire headteacher offers advice to parents for A-Level and GCSE results day

Headteacher Lara Péchard has offered advice to Hertfordshire parents for A-Level and GCSE results day. Picture: Sublime PR

Wheelchair user from Welwyn Garden City vents anger at council over lack of repairs

Ken Hurrell outside his Welwyn Garden City home a few years ago. Picture: Mia Jankowicz

Welwyn Garden City’s Splashlands opens booking system for visitors

Splashlands arrives at Stanborough in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kevin Lines

Office to flat conversions will become harder for developers in Welwyn Hatfield

The former Xerox headquarters, now known as Times Square, is one example of office space lost to residential development in recent years. Picture: Kevin Lines

Be prepared for thunderstorms as hot weather continues

The Met office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across the UK. Picture: trendobjects

Most Read

Hertfordshire headteacher offers advice to parents for A-Level and GCSE results day

Headteacher Lara Péchard has offered advice to Hertfordshire parents for A-Level and GCSE results day. Picture: Sublime PR

Wheelchair user from Welwyn Garden City vents anger at council over lack of repairs

Ken Hurrell outside his Welwyn Garden City home a few years ago. Picture: Mia Jankowicz

Welwyn Garden City’s Splashlands opens booking system for visitors

Splashlands arrives at Stanborough in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kevin Lines

Office to flat conversions will become harder for developers in Welwyn Hatfield

The former Xerox headquarters, now known as Times Square, is one example of office space lost to residential development in recent years. Picture: Kevin Lines

Be prepared for thunderstorms as hot weather continues

The Met office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms across the UK. Picture: trendobjects

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Two big wins for Bentley Heath as first team tops the table

Oliver Hubbard batting for Bentley Heath. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Reis Suart claims two titles at Hertfordshire Golf’s Junior Boys’ Championship

Reis Suart with WGC club-mate Tom Lewis. Picture: GARY PERIMUTTER

Would you like developers to be charged for building in Welwyn Hatfield?

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council plans to introduce a Community Infrastructure Levy. Picture: Sarah Allison

All aboard for G&S opera at Maltings Open Air Festival at St Albans’ Roman Theatre

Charles Court Opera's production of H.M.S. Pinafore can be seen at The Maltings Open Air Theatre Festival in the Roman Theatre in St Albans, Picture: Robert Workman

Care homes bring Tokyo Olympics to Potters Bar for residents

Cooperscroft and Cuffley Manor care homes both hosted their own version of the Tokyo Olympics for their residents. Picture: Supplied