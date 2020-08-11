Two big wins for Bentley Heath as first team tops the table

Oliver Hubbard batting for Bentley Heath. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Bentley Heath remain top of the pile in Division Five A of the Herts Cricket League after a crushing 285-run win over North Mymms’s second team.

Rohan Francis just edged the star man prize after not only scoring in the 40s, as did Chetan Bakrania, Hassan Zeb and Ollie Hubbard, but then taking 5-12 in just six overs.

Moshin Ahmed top-scored with 81 as Heath got to a massive 368-7 in 45 overs, before skittling the visitors for just 83 after 22 overs.

The seconds too had a great win in Division Nine A, defeating Sandridge by three wickets.

A surprise choice to field first from skipper Dave Tagg saw the visitors hold Sandridge to 164-5 in their 40 overs.

Lahiru Weerasinghe took 2-25 and Matt Bird 2-52 as a late flurry of runs pushed the run rate up.

Opener Lee Riley (52) got the chase off to a great start, with help from debutant Jayadhilaka, but despite the runs flowing, the wickets tumbled too.

However, with four overs to spare Tagg and Bird secured the all-important victory.