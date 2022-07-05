Bentley Heath snap losing streak as Radlett rivals collapse

Bentley Heath's run of six successive defeats came to an end as they beat Radlett thirds by 17 runs.

Ollie Hubbard's men were put into bat but lost Shamus Raja (2) and Shabaz Hussain (0) early to find themselves 27-2.

But Riyan Iqbal (55) and Hubbard put on 70 for the third wicket, with the captain adding another 67 with Sannan Mohammad (33).

Hubbard eventually fell for 63 as Heath slipped from 164-4 to 189 all out and Radlett recovered from the loss of an early wicket to reach 70-2 in reply.

Chris Gallagher (3-36) ripped through the middle order in a tight 10-over spell, after Hassan Zeb (3-39) and Michael Hubbard (1-31) also had success.

At 165-5, Radlett looked favourites to extend Heath's losing streak, but they suffered a late collapse as their last five wickets produced just seven runs.

Heath will now hope their improved performance and overdue win will lead to a better month ahead.

The seconds also returned to winning ways with a 14-run victory at Dunstable Town thirds to move up to third in the table.

Put into bat, they lost their captain and opening partner Lee Riley (26) to slip to 39-2, before a superb 194-run partnership for the third wicket.

Luke Peace hit two sixes and 15 fours on his way to 107 alongside Matt Bird, who hit 81.

And although they fell in quick succession to leave their side 236-4, Shon Alishah (46 not out) and Shane Janjua (12 not out) took the score to 294-4.

Lahiru Weerasinghe (1-59) and Riley (0-53) opened the bowling for Heath as Dunstable put on a good chase.

Bowlers had to work hard for wickets, but James Medforth (1-45), Bird (1-26), Peace (1-56) and Anura Rajapaksa (1-29) earned some rewards and there were some well-taken catches as Dunstable came up short on 280-5.

The club will now be looking to build on their double success this coming weekend, when the first team host Preston seconds and the twos travel to Boxmoor seconds.