Bentley Heath beaten again as Camdenians hit out

Bentley Heath suffered a sixth successive defeat in Herts League Division 5A after going down by 88 runs at Old Camdenians.

Ollie Hubbard's men were forced to field after losing the toss but Kashan Tirimizi removed both openers with less than 19 on the board on his way to a 3-47 haul.

Mohsin Ahmed (3-29) ended a 64-run stand to leave the hosts 83-3 before a 156-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Hassan Zeb (3-31) produced a tight spell, but the home side eventually reached 303.

Heath saw the returning Shamus Raja (5) depart early and wickets continued to fall at regular intervals.

Ahmed made 39, while captain Hubbard led from the front with 83 but struggled to find a partner.

Chris Gallagher made a quickfire 31, hitting three sixes and two fours, before being caught at mid-on, but the lower order crumbled as in previous weeks.

The last four wickets fell for a combined 12 runs in just 18 balls as Heath were all out for 215 in the 41st over.

The seconds also lost the toss and were sent into the field by Old Albanians thirds at Wrotham Park.

Lahiru Weerasinghe (1-38) and Lee Riley (1-18) shared the new ball as the visitors got off to a steady start, scoring at four an over for the initial 10 overs.

The breakthrough came with the score on 46 as Shane Janjua took a good low catch in close off Riley's bowling, but Albanians added stands of 31, 38 and 43 for the next three wickets.

Sam Aghangama (3-50) produced a decent spell and just missed out on a hat-trick during a flurry of wickets as Albanians slipped from 175-4 to 175-7.

The eighth wicket pair put on 50, though, as Heath dropped catches and were left to chase 240.

Openers Riley (38) and captain Dave Tagg (6) put on 36 but that was as good as it got for Heath, with no other partnership passing 20.

Janjua (21) was second highest scorer as Heath were dismissed for 105 in the 31st over and slipped out of the promotion places down to fourth in Division 8B.

The firsts host Radlett thirds this weekend, while the seconds visit Dunstable Town thirds.