Bentley's batting lets them down in Tewin clash but 2's triumph over Knebworth

Published: 9:00 AM July 5, 2021

Bentley Heath's form continues to slip as Tewin were victorious at Wrotham Park dropping the Heath to 5th in Division 5a, whereas the 2’s build on another promotion push moving up to 2nd in 9a with an away win at Knebworth Park III’s.

In the absence of Captain Ollie Hubbard and vice Kashan Tirimizi, Shon Alishah won the toss and elected to bat first. It was a performance though that the Heath will be keen to forget as soon as possible.

Both openers Mohsin Ahmed (0) and Shamus Raja (10) were dismissed with only 14 on the board and the wickets continued to fall on a frequent basis throughout the Bentley Heath batting line up, with the biggest partnership only managing to put on 23, this between Sannan Mohammad (23) and Shane Janjua (10).

The Heath innings was wrapped up in the 28th over leaving Tewin only 98 to win.

Bentley Heath started the chase on top and did all they could to make it a difficult job for Tewin, Tayab Qazi (28-1) and Imran Ali (23-2) took three early wickets putting the visitors at 23-3.

But the man at who came in at 5, Luke Wilde, put on a quick 45 for Tewin putting a final nail in the coffin for the Heath.

There was a late wicket with Raja taking a catch off the bowling of Mohammad (17-1) but it proved to be nothing more then a consolation wicket with Tewin wrapping up the chase in the 17th over.

Like in previous weeks Bentley Heath’s batting let them down and something that will need to be worked on if they wish to return to their good early season form.

2’s captain Dave Tagg won the toss and elected to field on a very green and damp wicket away at Knebworth Park III’s.

Knebworth captain and his fellow opener got the hosts off to a great start regardless of conditions putting on 34 in the opening 4 overs but their aim to attack soon fell into the Heath’s hands when in the 6th over Lahiru Weerasinghe (28-5) took a double wicket maiden bowling both the opener and the man coming in at number 3.

The third partnership held firm and gave the home team some hope in building a defendable total but when both men’s wickets fell in the 10th and 11th over the game soon became there for the taking, making way for a young and inexperienced Knebworth tail.

Another excellent spell for Weerasinghe and 2 wickets for Luke Peace (6-2) in a tight 6 overs brought the innings to an end, leaving Bentley Heath II’s just 98 to win.

Peace (25) and Ian Medway (21*) opened to chase and put the first outfield to task putting on 40 in 7 overs before Peace was caught at point for 25. Weerasinghe (4) took the opportunity to be pushed up the order coming in at 3, and between himself and Medway put on a further 8 before Weerasinghe was caught in the slips.

Anura Rajapaksa (30) came in at 4 in his first game back for the season and with a quick 30 in 7 overs put the game all but out of reach, taking the score to 94-2 before being bowled, leaving it to Gayan coming in at 5 to see the game home with a 4 the very next ball.

An all-round good performance for the 2’s but are fully appreciate there will be tougher tasks ahead in this season's promotion push.

Next weekend the 1’s will be looking to get back to winning ways away to Old Camdenians whilst the 2’s look to continue the promotion push at home to Sandridge II’s.

Bentley Heath 97-10 (28.5 ov) v Tewin 98-5 (17.1 ov)

Knebworth Park III 97-10 (27.5 ov) V Bentley Heath II 98-3 (20.3 ov)