Double joy for Bentley bowlers as Heath start in superb style

PUBLISHED: 11:35 14 May 2019

Ollie Hubbard, skipper of Bentley Heath. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ollie Hubbard, skipper of Bentley Heath. Picture: DANNY LOO

A superb display of bowling helped Bentley Heath to an opening day victory in Division Five A of the Herts Cricket League.

Winning the toss proved crucial as they inserted the north Herts side on a pitch that was a new-ball bowlers dream.

And so it proved as Rohan Francis and Kashan Tirmizi claimed six wickets between them, the latter finishing with 5-18.

He reaped the benefits of bowling from the Barnet Road end or Wrotham Park, beating the batsmen regularly.

Imran Ali finished the day off with 2-7 as Ickleford were all out for 93 in the 35th over.

The reply saw the hosts lose just three wickets in their chase, getting to the target after 26 overs with skipper Ollie Hubbard hitting an unbeaten 44.

It was a similar story in the second team as they beat West Herts by 32 runs.

They had made 112 batting first, Matt Bird's 46 the top score, and 5-9 from Lee Riley saw the Heath bowlers stop the hosts at 88 in the 33rd over.

