Bentley Heath aiming to banish inconsistencies as they gear up for better year

PUBLISHED: 06:30 08 May 2019

Bentley Heathy skipper Ollie Hubbard will looking to keep up his high-scoring form from 2018.

Bentley Heathy skipper Ollie Hubbard will looking to keep up his high-scoring form from 2018. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Craig Collis wants 2019 to be the year where Bentley Heath finally reveal their full potential.

Collis, who keeps wicket for the second team, knows a thing or two about the club as he is the youngest of his family to play at the Wrotham Park-based club, with this year marking the 70th consecutive season of a Collis in the side.

And he believes that they are capable of making an impact this time around.

He said: “We've finished mid-table for the last three years but if we iron out the inconsistencies we can start challenging for promotion.

“The winter nets have been well attended and the core of the first team has remained.

“Captain Ollie Hubbard scored over 500 runs last season and Rohan Francis and Hasan Zeb will be the force of the bowling attack.”

And Collis also believes the same applies to the second team.

“After promotion last season, the natural thing would be to consolidate but with the potential in the team another promotion could be on the cards.

“Chetan Bakrania was last season's leading run scorer and Luke Peace and James Medforth are also looking to have another positive season.

“Lahiru Weerasinghe had arguably his best and most consistent season with the ball too in 2018 and his continued improvements and hard work could prove pivotal.”

