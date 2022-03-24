Spaul dreaming but knows that Welwyn's play-off hopes will only come with more hard work

Ben Spaul is licking his lips in anticipation of a play-off final against Berkhamsted but knows Welwyn Garden City still have to make sure they finish in the top five.

The midfielder was to the fore as his current side battled his former club in a 0-0 draw at Herns Lane.

And with the season rapidly drawing to a conclusion, the pair are arguably the form sides in the play-off hunting pack, making the prospect of one more clash a mouth-watering prospect.

"It would be great to play against my former club and it is written in the stars in some way," said Spaul with a smile.

"They are a great club and I had great years there and it would be a fantastic game if this was the play-off final.

"But we obviously have to get there first.

"[Our form has] been unbelievable and it is nice going on an unbeaten run but we have got to pick up the wins.

"And in those 16 games we have won 11 of them. If we had drawn more of those instead of winning them, it wouldn’t have been good.

"But the momentum is with us and we’re good to go."

Welwyn still have eight games to play and Spaul knows that for all the positives results they have had recently, they can't afford to let up now.

He said: "We’ve still got two games in hand on the teams around us but we can’t let all this hard work [against North Leigh and Berkhamsted] go down the pan.

"It is in our hands and I spoke at the start of the season about where we should be.

"We started off really slowly but since we’ve got people back in the team and since then and with this unbeaten run, we can go and get a play-off spot."

Tuesday's draw with Berko at Herns Lane wasn't one full of quality but it was no less intriguing and Spaul reckons that was to be expected.

He said: "We always knew it was going to be tough game and with it being cancelled three times, the tension was building between the two teams.

"It was a bit edgy at times, both teams wanted to try and get the win.

"It was another one of those games that keeps us ticking over, we have had two draws in a week against teams around us, and it is another game unbeaten.

"It was always going to be a battle but we just lacked that little bit of quality to go and take the three points."