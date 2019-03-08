Milestones and personal bests at bank holiday parkruns for Garden City Runners

Garden City Runners' Sally Laflin (right) celebrated her 50th parkrun at Buckingham. Archant

Parkruns were the order of the day for the bank holiday weekend with Garden City Runners heading far and wide.

In total 71 took on the various 5km challenges at 22 different venues.

There was a triple celebration at Ellenbrook Fields for the Kean family with Ryan completing his 50th parkrun and course PBs for mum July and dad Justin.

There weren't the only ones celebrating at the Hatfield event with Joy Allen also bringing up her 50th run and Shaun Kent, David Selwood and Deborah Kirby posting new fastest times at the course.

Sally Laflin's 50th run came at Buckingham while Willow Gibson set a course PB of over a minute at the legendary Eden Project Parkrun.

Back home at Panshanger, Craig Brown took the win while Rachel Hickey was third female.

Bruce Judge, Maggie Wright and Zuzana Ghouse all set personal course records.