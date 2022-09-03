Clubs agree replay after Boachie injury causes Bar FA Cup tie to be abandoned

Potters Bar Town's Joe Boachie was taken to hospital after a head injury against Aveley. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Potters Bar Town and Aveley have agreed to replay their FA Cup first qualifying round match - after the first game in Essex was abandoned due to a serious head injury to the Scholars' Joe Boachie.

The match was in stoppage time at the end of the game with the two sides locked at 1-1 when the incident occurred, leaving the referee with no choice but to abandon the game and the player on his way to Basildon Hospital.

Both teams stressed that the welfare of the striker came first but that it was fair to class the rescheduled contest as a replay.

Craig Johnson, the CEO of Aveley, said: "This afternoon's FA Cup tie with Potters Bar was abandoned in the 91st minute due to a bad head injury to an opposition player.

"With a few minutes of added time still to play, we have decided to travel to PBT on Tuesday for the replay, taking the decision away from the FA and giving both teams certainty and time to prepare for the game.

!In the meantime, more importantly, we wish the player well and hope he is discharged when safe to do so.”

The home club's Twitter feed had described how play was stopped "after every player waves the physios on" while the Scholars' own statement added their thanks to the Aveley medical team "who were superb for their help in dealing with the situation."

Bar's manager Sammy Moore also took to Twitter to give his reaction.

He said: "The result is irrelevant. Today put into perspective what actually matters in the game, the players.

"Both clubs handled the matter amazingly and a special mention to Aveley's medical team for stepping up and dealing with the incident professionally and quickly."

The match was level at 1-1 at the time of the abandonment.

George Sykes had equalised for Aveley two minutes from time after Lewis Manor had put Potters Bar ahead on 64 minutes.