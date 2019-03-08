Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Archie Peet leads the way in another good week for Welwyn Wheelers

PUBLISHED: 11:46 28 March 2019

Welwyn Wheelers' Archie Peet took third place at round four of the MK Bowl Series.

Welwyn Wheelers' Archie Peet took third place at round four of the MK Bowl Series.

Archant

Welwyn Wheelers are settling very nicely into the new season with plenty more impressive rides.

Archie Peet is well on his way to stepping up the levels after coming third in round four of the MK Bowl Series.

He took second in the bunch gallop behind the solo winner and is now halfway to getting a second category licence.

Louis Sutton rode in the first round of the National Mountain Bike Series and was 14th in the junior event.

Mark Lightfoot took fifth in the youth race where Joe Kiely was lying second until he was delayed by a mechanical problem and finished in 20th.

Nathan Hardy was the winner of the U16 CC Hackney road race at the Velopark, with Caelen Miller seventh and Immanuel Ndongu 11th.

In the U14 category Ethan Storti was eighth and Sam Quiggin 11th.

The Wheelers’ youth academy riders will be heading to south Wales at the weekend for round one of the national road series at Pendbury.

Most Read

Man with ‘machete’ knocking on doors in Hatfield

A view of Millwards, Hatfield, where a man knocking on doors reportedly had a machete. Picture: Google Streetview

Police swarm block of flats in Hatfield drugs raid

Hatfield drugs warrant. Picture: supplied.

One person dead in Welwyn Garden City blaze

Hose reel in fire engine locker

Display car damaged at Welwyn Garden City’s Howard Centre

Police would like to speak to these people in connection with a damaged car. Picture: Herts Police

New trains for Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage passengers travelling to and from London on Great Northern routes

Old and new: Great Northern's 40-year-old trains to Moorgate are being replaced with a new, modern £240m fleet. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway.

Most Read

Man with ‘machete’ knocking on doors in Hatfield

A view of Millwards, Hatfield, where a man knocking on doors reportedly had a machete. Picture: Google Streetview

Police swarm block of flats in Hatfield drugs raid

Hatfield drugs warrant. Picture: supplied.

One person dead in Welwyn Garden City blaze

Hose reel in fire engine locker

Display car damaged at Welwyn Garden City’s Howard Centre

Police would like to speak to these people in connection with a damaged car. Picture: Herts Police

New trains for Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage passengers travelling to and from London on Great Northern routes

Old and new: Great Northern's 40-year-old trains to Moorgate are being replaced with a new, modern £240m fleet. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Archie Peet leads the way in another good week for Welwyn Wheelers

Welwyn Wheelers' Archie Peet took third place at round four of the MK Bowl Series.

St Albans Centurions offering international caps for any interested players on big day of rugby league in London

St Albans Centurions masters are on the lookout for players ahead of a huge day of rugby league in London.

One person dead in Welwyn Garden City blaze

Hose reel in fire engine locker

Cash boosts for Welwyn Hatfield small businesses through council grants

Representatives of the eight successful applicants for Small Business Awards with Welwyn Hatfield Council corporate director Nick Long and economic development officer Lisa Devayya. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council.

Police swarm block of flats in Hatfield drugs raid

Hatfield drugs warrant. Picture: supplied.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists