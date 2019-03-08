Archie Peet leads the way in another good week for Welwyn Wheelers

Welwyn Wheelers' Archie Peet took third place at round four of the MK Bowl Series. Archant

Welwyn Wheelers are settling very nicely into the new season with plenty more impressive rides.

Archie Peet is well on his way to stepping up the levels after coming third in round four of the MK Bowl Series.

He took second in the bunch gallop behind the solo winner and is now halfway to getting a second category licence.

Louis Sutton rode in the first round of the National Mountain Bike Series and was 14th in the junior event.

Mark Lightfoot took fifth in the youth race where Joe Kiely was lying second until he was delayed by a mechanical problem and finished in 20th.

Nathan Hardy was the winner of the U16 CC Hackney road race at the Velopark, with Caelen Miller seventh and Immanuel Ndongu 11th.

In the U14 category Ethan Storti was eighth and Sam Quiggin 11th.

The Wheelers’ youth academy riders will be heading to south Wales at the weekend for round one of the national road series at Pendbury.