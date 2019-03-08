Little fish Aqualina make a big splash in the big pond at national Combo Cup

Aqualina Synchronised Swimming Club's superhero team in action. Archant

Aqualina Synchronised Swimming Club have made a big splash with a big win at a national event.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Aqualina Synchronised Swimming Club's superhero team in action. Aqualina Synchronised Swimming Club's superhero team in action.

The Hertfordshire club, who train at Monk's Walk School, won gold, silver and bronze at the Swim England Combo Cup held at London Aquatic Centre.

In total there were 31 swimmers from Aqualina competing against 40 clubs and over 1,000 other athletes from across the country.

Aqualina dragon team in action. Aqualina dragon team in action.

All three teams from Aqualina received medals in the categories they entered.

The U12 Superhero team picked up the top medal with a score of 55.556, three points clear of the team in second.

Aqualina dragon team in action. Aqualina dragon team in action.

The Dragons, who compete in Division One of the 13-18 age group, were in one of the biggest categories of the day with 20 other teams involved.

That didn't stop them for scooping silver, the long time leaders being pipped to the top spot by the 17th team to compete.

Aqualina Synchronised Swimming Club gather for a group photo. Aqualina Synchronised Swimming Club gather for a group photo.

The final swim of the day for Aqualina was the Cavalry team in Division Two of the 13-18 year old age group.

This routine is by far the hardest, most complex and fastest routine that head coach Kerri Brennan has ever choreographed but the squad executed it superbly to claim the bronze medal.

Aqualina cavalry team with head coach Kerri Brennan (bottom row, centre). Aqualina cavalry team with head coach Kerri Brennan (bottom row, centre).

The overall Combo Cup put Aqualina in fifth overall on 25 points and were the only club in the top 10 who entered just three teams.

Reading Royals were the overall winners with 51 points from six events.

Rugby's five teams managed 32 points for second while Rushmoor bagged 29 from their six entrants.

Tom Brennan, who has recently been elected as President of Swim England for Hertfordshire, said: "I am immensely proud as chairman of this club.

"With just three hours of pool time and one hour of land training, we certainly hold our own.

"We were up against clubs that contain GB talent-squad swimmers and train some 16 hours per week.

"They have over 100 swimmers to select their squads from.

"Head coach Kerri has an all-inclusive ethic, which serves us very well. She manages to get the best out of the swimmers and they have so much respect for her.

"The feeling is reciprocated."

For more information on Aqualina go to https://aqualina.club/