All change for Potters Bar Bowls Club

PUBLISHED: 19:37 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 19:37 15 January 2020

Outgoing Potters Bar Bowls Club president Bill Burrows (left) hands over to his successor Jan Southwell.

Outgoing Potters Bar Bowls Club president Bill Burrows (left) hands over to his successor Jan Southwell.

Potters Bar Bowls Club may only be in the planning stage for the new season but there is still plenty going on down at The Walk.

Players from Potters Bar Bowls Club have been enjoyed regular cribbage nights over the off-season.

There is a new president for one thing with Jan Southwell coming in to replace Bill Burrows.

He told assembled members at the club's AGM that he was committed "to do my upmost for the club" and thanked the outgoing president and management team for looking after the club so well during 2019.

Steve Hipperson will be his deputy while his chosen charity for the year will be Fight Bladder Cancer.

The club raised £2,000 for Essex & Herts Air Ambulance last year.

Meanwhile players have been keeping busy with the increasingly popular cribbage nights as well as other functions.

The club are always on the lookout for new players and will hold two open days in May and June.

Contact Peter Openshaw on 01707 657812 for more details.

